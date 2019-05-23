Real Housewives of Orange County's Alexa Curtin Files for Divorce from Husband Michael DeVecchio

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexa Curtin has filed for divorce from husband Michael DeVecchio after six years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Alexa, 26, and DeVecchio filed a joint petition to end their marriage in Orange County on May 15.

The former couple got married on November 28, 2013, and separated just two years later on June 1, 2015, the court documents state.

Alexa and DeVecchio do not share any children or community property, according to the petition.

They will officially be divorced on November 16, 2019.

The former couple’s split comes just a few months after Alexa, who appeared on the reality show alongside mom Lynne Curtin, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 5 by the Irvine Police Department.

Alexa was released from Orange County Jail the next day at 11:33 a.m., after posting bond, according to online jail records.

She was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance drug paraphernalia — on Jan. 16, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office confirms to PEOPLE.

Alexa was scheduled to be arraigned on March 4, but missed her court date, according to The Blast.

After failing to appear, a warrant was issued for her arrest. A family representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mom Lynne, who was a cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County from season 4 to season 5, filed for divorce from her estranged husband Frank Curtin last month — for the second time.

The Bravo alum recently filed new court documents to terminate her almost 30-year marriage with Frank, according to TMZ.

She first filed for divorce in 2012, the outlet reported, but the filing was dismissed by a judge in late 2017 after the pair sat too long on the case.

Lynne Curtin and Frank Curtin Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

The couple wed in 1990, according to The Blast. They are also parents to daughter Raquel.

In fall 2017, the former Bravo personality shared that she had “found a new love” in her life.

“For a whole year I was single, focused on myself and my business, and now I’m a grandmother and my daughters are doing great. I have a beautiful grandson who’ll be a year old in another month,” she said, and added, “This life is great and I found a new love in my life now. I’m happy.”