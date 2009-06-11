Real Housewives of NJ's Jacqueline Laurita Welcomes a Boy

There’s a baby boom in New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita is the proud new mom of a baby boy.

Nicholas Francis Laurita was born Thursday morning, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. The baby weighed in at 8 lbs. and 8oz.

Nicholas is the third child for the Housewives star, who has a 6-year-old son, CJ, with her husband Chris and a 17-year-old daughter, Ashley, from a previous marriage.