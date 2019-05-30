Sonja Morgan Tells RHONY Costars They're 'Not Hot' During a Night of Drinking — Then Collapses

Sonja Morgan has some things to say.

On this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Morgan doesn’t hold back during a booze-filled night while on a trip in Miami with the rest of the women.

After being accused of acting “erratic” before the trip, Morgan’s behavior comes further into question during their first night together in Miami when the women notice that she is drunk before they even sit down for their first dinner together at the house.

“I don’t know what Sonja’s been drinking, but it’s too much,” Ramona Singer says. “It’s not a good look.”

And when Bethenny Frankel shows up to the house later than everyone else, Barbra Kavovit makes sure to warn her about what she’s getting into. Morgan can be heard screaming from across the house.

“Sonja is out of her f—– mind,” she says.

“She’s whacked,” adds Dorinda Medley.

Sonja Morgan Getty Images

Things only escalate once they sit down for dinner together. Morgan goes on a rant about how both Singer and Luann de Lesseps have dated her exes. And she is only set off more when she learns that Singer was recently caught making out with Harry Dubin at a bar. (Dubin, of course, dated de Lesseps, was nearly engaged to Morgan and was married to ex-Housewife Aviva Drescher).

“Honey, you make out with my guys,” she says to Singer. “Luann f—s my guys.”

“You two are living in my backyard, bitches,” she says. “He’s my lover, why would you go there?”

And when they are less than apologetic, Morgan becomes even more upset and continues yelling, causing de Lesseps to storm out.

As the women begin making their plans for the rest of the night, Morgan falls asleep at the table — but not before getting one last dig in.

“I’m hot,” she says as she sways back and forth. “You guys are not hot! You’re hideous.”

Bethenny urges her to go to sleep, causing Morgan to attempt to stand up while yelling “I’m going to knock you out.”

But as she starts to stand, she loses her balance and collapses under the table.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.