Why RHONY's Leah McSweeney Doesn't Think She'll Be Asked Back After Franchise Shakeup

McSweeney appeared on RHONY in 2020 and 2021, but Bravo's new plans for the series may not mean there's room for the newcomer

Leah McSweeney might not be getting another bite at the RHONY apple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think I'm not coming back," she said on the We Should Talk podcast with Gibson Johns. "It's just the better way to think about it."

McSweeney, 39, who appeared on the series in 2020 and 2021, clarified that she'd still consider signing on if she was asked to remain part of the cast. She added that it would all depend on what show they ask her to join and which other Housewives were joining that cast.

"I mean look, I have to see if they offer me to go back, I have to wait to see who's on it and which show it is, and whatever … you know I can't think the what if."

Bravo announced two new versions of RHONY are on the horizon. The Real Housewives reboot is expected to include all new women, while a second version of the New York show will follow the lives of ex-Housewives.

McSweeney also said she didn't have the best time while appearing on RHONY anyway. "I would be, like, bummed," she said of the possibility she already had her last season, "just because that — season was just not … fun. You know what I mean? Maybe this shows not supposed to be fun, though."

She added, "I just want to have fun on my last season."

The Real Housewives of New York City The Real Housewives of New York City | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel already said she's been asked to reprise her role as a Housewife on the alumni spinoff.

"So a couple weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, 'Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?' Meaning, would I come back," she said on her Just B podcast.