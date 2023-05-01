'The Real Housewives of New York City' Returning to Bravo with Rebooted Cast on July 16 — See a Teaser

Bravo viewers, rejoice! The Real Housewives of New York City will be back this summer!

On Monday, the network announced that season 14 of the long-running reality series — and its rebooted cast — will premiere on Sunday, July 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Their announcement came with a teaser posted to their Instagram, that featured an apple being snatched by an off camera hand before a bite is heard being taken out of it.

The new season of RHONY will star new Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. They replace Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams, who were all scrapped after season 13 finished airing in September 2021.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen told Variety last March, while announcing plans for the reboot. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

"When you start from scratch — Beverly Hills was a really successful season 1 cast, Jersey was a really successful Season 1 cast, Salt Lake City was a really successful season 1 cast — those were people who were in each other's lives, who knew each other, who were relatives," Cohen continued. "That's one of the things that is going to be fun about this. Because when we find people that we love, we can say, 'Who are your friends? Who else is in your life?' "

Casting for season 14 was first revealed at BravoCon 2022, with Lyons, Taank, Hassan, De Silva and Erin Dana Lichy appeared on a surprise Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

The show will chronicle the women as they "run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps," according to a press release from Bravo at the time.

Lyons is likely the most known to viewers, and will take fans inside the fashion industry. She was previously the President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now is the Co-Founder and CEO of beauty brand, LoveSeen. She also had her own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, on HBO Max in 2020.

The other Housewives are equally accomplished, though, including Hassan — a Somalian model and philanthropist who fled Kenya and moved to Canada where she was signed by a modeling agency. She is also the founder of hot sauce company UBAHHOT.

Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional from the Midwest who considers herself "a trophy wife in training" and loves hosting dinner parties in her West Village apartment. Jessel — who is married to financier Pavit Randhawa with whom she has twin boys — also hails from the fashion world. She is a publicist and brand consultant.

De Silva, a New York native, is the creative director of Scout the City. The online lifestyle blog follows her family adventures with her husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Lichy was also raised in Manhattan and became a real estate agent at 19. She now owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl.

Lizzy Savetsky. Lizzy Savetsky/instagram

Originally, Lizzy Savetsky — a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky — was also announced as a member of the cast. But in November, she revealed that she would not be continuing on the series.

"I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky wrote in a statement on Instagram, explaining that as "a proud orthodox Jewish woman" she hoped being part of the series would be an opportunity to represent people of her faith. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Bravo said that "after thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."

Real Housewives of New York City season 13. Sophy Holland/Bravo

As for Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan, McSweeney, and Williams, they've mostly all gone on to other projects since the end of their time on RHONY.

De Lesseps and Morgan filmed a spinoff called Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, that follows the pair "as they pack up their trunks and head to the small town of Benton, Illinois" in order to help boost morale in the town of less than 7,000 people. It's expected to premiere. onBravo later this year.

McSweeney appeared as a cast member on season 3 of Peacock's The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, while Williams has since published her second book — Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America Today — and re-lauched her podcast, Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams. She also hosts a daily news show on The Grio.

Plans for some of the former New York City Housewives to appear together in a separate RHONY: Legacy show have been scrapped, but de Lesseps told PEOPLE in January that while negotiations fell apart, "that doesn't mean the show is over for good."

"I always said, 'Never count out the Countess,' but in this case it's, 'Never count out the New York City Housewives,'" she said. "Bravo is a genius at reinventing the wheel. They're breathing new life into RHONY right now and I have no doubt they'll find a way to bring the OG's and beloved New York City Housewives back together again. It may be not right now, but I have faith in Bravo and trust that they're going to create something really spectacular that the fans will love in the near future."

One of her ideas? Getting the women together for a season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. "How genius would that be? An Ultimate Girls Trip with all RHONY alums?" she said. "A quick little eight-day trip might actually open the door to some women who couldn't commit to filming a full four-month show. And wouldn't it be fun to go back to some places that we loved before, like Scary Island or St. Barts?"

"I don't know, I think we'd all love to see the pirate again, don't you?" she said.