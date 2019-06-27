Luann de Lesseps Literally Kisses Bethenny Frankel's Behind in RHONY Reunion Trailer

Luann de Lesseps has been accused of kissing Bethenny Frankel‘s butt before. And on the Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion, she takes it to the next level.

The Countess, 54, literally kisses Frankel’s … um … cheek in the trailer for the upcoming three-part reunion, which kicks off July 11 on Bravo.

“I’ve seen a lot at a reunion, but I’ve never seen that,” host Andy Cohen jokes.

The ladies will be joined by fellow Housewives Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer on the reunion, as well as Friend of the Housewives Barbara Kavovit.

Of course, even though de Lesseps and Frankel share that moment, not all is chummy between them.

In recent weeks, the RHONY cast have been riding de Lesspes about her alleged diva behavior, claiming the cabaret star changed since she launched her successful show.

Medley has also had trouble with de Lesseps stemming from unresolved issues from season 10.

All that frustration spills over to the reunion. “Give me a break,” de Lesseps quips as the women press her. “You’ll all attack me later. Get on your boxing gloves, it’s fine.”

Image zoom Bravo

Image zoom The Real Housewives of New York City reunion Heidi Gutman/Bravo

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Kicks RHONY Cast Out of Her Cabaret Dressing Room in Season Finale Sneak Peek

De Lesseps isn’t the only one in the hot seat at the reunion.

Singer, 62, is confronted over her lies and insults during the season, and the women allege that Mortimer, 4 , has still been dating ex-Scott Kluth even though she says otherwise.

Kovavit, 53, has to deal with some of de Lesseps’ wrath, too, over a hot mic moment that happens in Thursday’s finale.

Even Morgan, 55, is challenged by the women about her drinking habits.

Image zoom Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Andy Cohen, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer and Ramona Singer Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Image zoom Barbara Kavovit

Perhaps the most emotional moment comes when Frankel, 48, opens up about the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, and how it impacted her life.

And if fans thought there wouldn’t be a walk-off, they were wrong. Singer, who had one of the first Housewives reunion walk-offs ever, abruptly runs to the bathroom.

The Real Housewives of New York City three-part reunion kicks off July 11 (9 p.m. ET) and concludes July 25 on Bravo.