'RHONY' Reboot Comes in with a Roar — Plus Tears, Trips and a Housewife Who Compares Herself to Elizabeth Taylor

The new stars of The Real Housewives of New York City are coming in hot!

Bravo on Monday dropped the trailer for the long-awaited season 14 of the reality franchise, which debuts July 16. The show which features a whole new cast of Housewives after executive producer Andy Cohen announced last January they'd be rebooting the series following a controversial and low-rated season 13.

The new RHONY will now star Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield — all of whom make a splash in the trailer.

"What I love about New York is you can be anyone. We are loud, proud and larger than life. We're all fabulous women and we don't take no for an answer," they say in the clip.

A montage of opulent apartments, fabulous fashions, expensive accessories and gorgeous getaways follow suit as our New York City housewives show off their lavish lifestyles.

There's also plenty of comedy, like when a flirtatious Whitfield teases about her love life. "I'm a little bit like Elizabeth Taylor, I just don't actually go through with it," she says, seemingly referring to Taylor's multiple marriages.

But it's not Housewives without some drama and this season appears to have plenty of it. The trailer shows everything from petty arguments, like some housewives believing Lyons didn't want to come with them on a trip because she didn't want to fly coach, to accusations that Whitfield was flirting with a married man.

Taank is also seemingly going through some marital problems, admitting in the trailer that she and her husband haven't had sex since welcoming their 2-year-old twins. Things only appear to get worse when he tells her he's going to Vietnam "because I need some time to myself."

"Who the f--- are you f---ing?" De Silva appears to ask him, later saying, "The math is not matching."

Other feuds spark between Lichy and Hassan, and between Whitfield and De Silva, who storms out of a birthday party cursing Whitfield out. "I thought we were dancing and having dinner?" a confused Lyons says at the trailer's end.

Casting for season 14 was first revealed at BravoCon 2022, where Lyons, Taank, Hassan, De Silva and Lichy appeared on a surprise Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

The show will chronicle the women as they "run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps," according to a press release from Bravo at the time.

Lyons is likely the most known to viewers, and will take fans inside the fashion industry. She was previously the President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now is the Co-Founder and CEO of beauty brand, LoveSeen. She also had her own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, on HBO Max in 2020.

The other Housewives are equally accomplished, though, including Hassan — a Somalian model and philanthropist who fled Kenya and moved to Canada where she was signed by a modeling agency. She is also the founder of hot sauce company UBAHHOT.The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies

Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional from the Midwest who considers herself "a trophy wife in training" and loves hosting dinner parties in her West Village apartment. Jessel — who is married to financier Pavit Randhawa with whom she has twin boys — also hails from the fashion world. She is a publicist and brand consultant.

De Silva, a New York native, is the creative director of Scout the City. The online lifestyle blog follows her family adventures with her husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Lichy was also raised in Manhattan and became a real estate agent at 19. She now owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl.

Originally, Lizzy Savetsky — a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky — was also announced as a member of the cast. But in November, she revealed that she would not be continuing on the series.

"I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky wrote in a statement on Instagram, explaining that as "a proud orthodox Jewish woman" she hoped being part of the series would be an opportunity to represent people of her faith. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Bravo said that "after thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."

As for season 13's RHONY cast — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams — they've all stayed busy since their exit from the series.

McSweeney has a podcast and appeared as a cast member on season 3 of Peacock's The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, while Williams has since published her second book — Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America Today — and re-lauched her podcast, Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams. She also hosts a daily news show on The Grio.

De Lesseps and Morgan filmed a spinoff called Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, that follows the pair "as they pack up their trunks and head to the small town of Benton, Illinois" in order to help boost morale in the town of less than 7,000 people. It's expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.

And Singer, who has a new podcast too with her daughter Avery, will reunite with de Lesseps and Morgan — as well as former Housewives Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Kristen Taekman — for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. The show, a fifth installment in Peacock's RHUGT franchise, will film next month and will see the former Housewives return to St. Barts, home of one of the most infamous trips in RHONY history.

A premiere date for that series has not yet been announced.