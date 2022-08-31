'RHONY' Alum Alex McCord Says She's Officially Going to Be a PhD: 'Confirmed!'

The news of McCord's Australian PhD comes two years after she completed her Master's Degree in psychology

By
Published on August 31, 2022 11:50 AM
Alex McCord , WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Alex McCord is adding "Dr." to her name!

The Real Housewives of New York alum will take on the designation now that she's completed her doctoral program, she shared in a selfie on Instagram Tuesday.

"I'm gonna be a PhD!!" McCord, 48, captioned the photo. "Just successfully defended my research proposal and my doctoral candidature is confirmed!!"

The news comes two years after McCord completed her Master's Degree in Psychology. At the time, McCord was forced to accept her Master's degree digitally due to COVID restrictions. Her husband, Simon Van Kempen, tweeted about the acceptance — and what McCord's future academic career would entail.

RHONY’s Alex McCord Says She’s Going to be a PhD: ‘Confirmed!’
Alex McCord/Instagram

"The boys and I wanted to celebrate this amazing achievement of Alex's by watching her walk across the stage to be conferred her Masters degree but like so many others have experienced 2020 graduations are not what any of us expected," he tweeted in 2020.

"What I do know is that nothing will stop her from accepting her PhD in person," he said, teasing her next degree. "We are so proud!"

While McCord hasn't shared too much about her doctoral program, she's offered glimpses into her life as a psychologist online. In June, she uploaded a photo of herself holding an academic journal she'd peer-reviewed — the second of its kind.

"Yahoooo! Thrilled to announce publication of my second peer-reviewed journal article (Journal of Forensic Practice). Not an academic one-hit wonder," she captioned the snap. In 2017, McCord moved to Australia with husband Van Kempen and their two sons, Francois and Johan.

In Australia, practitioners do not need a doctoral degree to qualify as a psychologist under the Psychology Board of Australia.

