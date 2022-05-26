Teresa Giudice Calls Ex-RHONJ Costar Caroline Manzo's Trash Talk 'Pathetic, Attention-Seeking Behavior'
Caroline Manzo put Teresa Giudice on notice, and the reigning queen of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not taking it lying down.
Last week, Manzo appeared on her son Albie Manzo's Dear Albie podcast and said she would consider returning to the show to take down Giudice.
"I'm just going to put it out there because I just don't give a f---," said Caroline, 60. "I would get great pleasure, fans, community, to go in and just knock the s--- out of her verbally and just put her in her place.
She noted that Giudice, 50, recently mentioned her on the season 12 reunion, revisiting her claim that Caroline reported her to the IRS, triggering the federal case against Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice that sent them both to prison for fraud.
"I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth and using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that," she said. "We are not those people.
"Apparently she mentioned me in the reunion again. You know what, Teresa, why are you so obsessed with me? If you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come and answer your claims," Caroline added.
Although Caroline said she'd return to the show, she claimed that Bravo "doesn't want to pay" her to appear, after previously asking her to come back to the show as a "Friend" of the Housewives.
"So guess what, Bravo, you don't get this for free," Caroline said. "I have PTSD from doing Housewives, we all do. But guess what, sometimes you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully."
Caroline said she was alerted to Giudice's recent antics when she discovered the "#FireTeresa" hashtag on social media. "Apparently, she's gone off the deep end, this is only what I'm reading," she said.
Giudice has since responded to Caroline's tough talk with her digs.
"She didn't knock the s--- out of me the entire time she was on the show, that's why I'm still there and she's not," she told TMZ. "That tells you everything you need to know. She's promoting her son's podcast so she talks about me because otherwise no one is paying attention."
Giudice continued, "And she's not the only one doing it. If these people were interesting they would have something else to talk about other than Teresa Giudice. But God bless them all, I wish them nothing but the best."
She added, "She wasn't on that energy when we did the Super Bowl commercial together. She couldn't have been nicer to me. In person she was hugging me, on her son's podcast she wants to fight me. The whole thing is pathetic, attention-seeking behavior."
Caroline appeared on the first five seasons of RHONJ before leaving the show in 2013 and going onto her own Bravo spin-off Manzo'd with Children, which ran for three seasons. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on the Bravo app and Peacock.