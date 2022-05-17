Teresa Giudice 'Apologized' to Joe Gorga After Intense RHONJ Reunion Fight: 'I Love My Brother'

"I didn't mean to call my brother what I called him," Teresa Giudice said

TV Personality Teresa Guidice visits People Now on February 05, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images); Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Teresa Giudice is reflecting on her behavior during an explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion fight with younger brother Joe Gorga, and she acknowledges she regrets how things went down.

"I feel like we didn't get a lot resolved and, yeah, I didn't mean to call my brother what I called him," Giudice told Entertainment Tonight about name-calling her younger brother a "bitch boy" and dismissively comparing him to a Housewife.

"I don't even want to say it again. I love my brother, and I don't want to insult him in any way," she continued. "We're good, I apologized to him. But you know, brothers and sisters call each other names all the time, right?"

Giudice, 49, said that she and her brother, 42, "haven't done that in a while" — but, as fans know, they've both been guilty of going low over the years.

"He's called me names in the past that, you know, I didn't like either," she added. "But I wasn't trying to say that, I was just trying to make a point. I wouldn't hurt my brother."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY The cast of RHONJ | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But tensions only intensified between Giudice and Gorga backstage as they continued to go back and forth. Even reunion host and franchise executive producer Andy Cohen had to step in to prevent Giudice from repeatedly interrupting Gorga.

"He's telling you how he feels," said Cohen, 53. "So, you should listen!"

Gorga then told Giudice that he wanted to put their argument to rest.

"I wanna have a relationship with you, I love you, but you've said some nasty things tonight," he said to his sister. "I don't want to argue with you anymore."

After apologizing and hugging Gorga, Giudice told her fiancé Luis Ruelas — who was also backstage during the fight — that she was "not trying to hurt [Joe's] feelings."

Giudice also butted heads with her brother's wife, Melissa Gorga, for the way she treated him.

"You're just so quick to put him down all the time," said Melissa, 43. "Any dig you can dig."