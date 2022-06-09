Teresa Giudice's RHONJ Costars Dish on the Fallout of Ramona Singer's Wedding Invite Leak

Even after the RHONY OG accidentally sent out private information about her RHUGT costar's upcoming nuptials, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania think Giudice is still happy in her "love bubble"

Teresa Giudice recently hit a speed bump in her trip to the altar.

After Ramona Singer posted the original — including private details about the ceremony and the password to her wedding website — on Instagram last week, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to scramble to send out new invitations for her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"That was crazy. [Teresa] had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details and everything" Giudice's costar and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga told ET on Wednesday. "At first I was like, 'Is this a joke?' But no, Ramona accidentally really did that."

Added Giudice's brother (and Melissa's husband) Joe Gorga: "You just can't make it up! Everybody says, 'Is The Housewives real? Are they all real?' Yes!"

Beside that little hiccup, Melissa, 43, affirmed that her sister-in-law is "in a love bubble, that's what she calls it."

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Luis' Birthday Credit: Teresa Giudice Instagram

Fellow Housewife Dolores Catania also noted that Giudice "had to send out new invites" as she appeared Tuesday on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. It was especially a disappointment since, she noted, because "there was so much thought into" put into the original invite, which came in a cake box filled with fresh flowers.

"I don't know what she changed on them. I didn't see mine yet. I don't know what's being changed," said Catania, 51. "The information had to be changed on there. Whatever it was."

Giudice, 50, previously confirmed that Singer, 65, is still invited to the wedding after sharing the date, time and location to her Instagram Story last week with the invitation, noting to ET that she and Ruelas, 48, think it was an "honest mistake."

"I called her and I'm like 'Can you please take that down off your [Instagram] Story right now,'" she said earlier this week. "And she's like 'Oh my God, what did I do?' and she was like 'It was the most beautiful invitation I've ever gotten and I get a lot of invitations.'"