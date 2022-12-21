'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will soon be back for a brand-new season — and that means more developments in the years-long feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

RHONJ's season 13 trailer shows glimpses from inside Teresa and Luis "Louie" Ruelas's wedding, which Melissa and Teresa's brother Joe Gorga notably skipped after a last-minute clash between the fighting family members.

The teaser, which was first shared on Wednesday by Entertainment Weekly, cuts between shots of Teresa and Louie's family and friends attending their Aug. 4 nuptials with the dramatic moments leading up to the big day — including one argument between the sisters-in-law as Melissa asks Teresa, 50: "I'm the bad guy now?"

Melissa, 43, also later asks, "What do I need to prove to you?" as Joe, 43, and Luis, 47, seems on the brink of getting physical during a heated exchange.

Over footage of the wedding, Teresa says in voiceover: "[Melissa's] always wanted to keep me and my brother apart — she got her wish."

Elsewhere, fans get quick intros to the new Housewives: "Very Jersey" Danielle Cabral and "glamorous Tim Burton character" Rachel Fuda.

Dolores Catania shares, "Everyone thinks [my ex-husband] Frank's the man in my life, but he's not." Later, she tells Melissa that her new boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell is "talkin' marriage," which might just drive Frank to tears.

Jackie Goldschneider is noticeably less prominent this season after she decided to transition to a role as a friend of the show in order to help with her ongoing recovery after an 18-year-long eating disorder.

And Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin continue to squabble, with Margaret telling Jennifer: "You don't have any f---ing friends," to which Jennifer responds, "I have a family, which is something you'd never f---ing know what it's like to have." (An interesting development since Jennifer recently dealt with husband Bill Aydin's infidelity on camera and says in the new trailer: "I am done being a chump for somebody who treats me like s---.")

Jennifer, 45, was much happier while attending her castmate's wedding — and shared at BravoCon 2022 that she and the other guests were particularly blown away by Teresa's stunning $7,000 hairstyle.

"The tiara was huge," she shared during a panel with fellow Bravo reality stars. "And honestly, I thought she f---ing killed it."

Aydin, 45, continued: "She came out looking like the queen of New Jersey, and she made it work. And you can see in some of the videos, when she came out, people gasped."

After saying that, the BravoCon audience started laughing, and Aydin clarified, "No — they gasped because she was beautiful! We don't hate on Teresa Giudice here."

PEOPLE had previously confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be attending Teresa's and Louie's wedding, though questions as to just what happened remained up in the air at the time.

Two sources told PEOPLE exclusively what was behind their absence, explaining that Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending the wedding up until two days prior, when false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled (a moment that's hinted at in Wednesday's trailer). Teresa's role in the chatter and Louie's behavior amid their back-and-forth ultimately changed the Gorgas' minds.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source revealed. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding," noted the source, pointing to the absence of estranged cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri, too. "But that's the choice Teresa made."

The newlyweds tied the knot in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Teresa's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as were Louie's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

"I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends," said Ruelas, 46.

Added Giudice, "Chosen family!"

An insider close to the Gorgas told PEOPLE at the time: "Melissa and Joe's efforts to make family a priority with Teresa are exhausted. Sometimes removing the toxic energy from your life is the only way forward."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Feb. 7 on Bravo.