Teresa Giudice Cries Learning Joe Gorga Isn't Coming to Her Wedding in 'RHONJ' Midseason Trailer

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 midseason trailer, which sees Joe's wife Melissa Gorga being confronted about new rumors she cheated on her husband

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 01:00 PM

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is turning up the drama for the second half of season 13.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere for the hit Bravo show's midseason trailer, which chronicles what led to Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga's decision not to attend his sister Teresa Giudice's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"So your only sibling is not showing up?" Giudice's longtime makeup artist Priscilla Distasio asks the reality star in the clip — to which an emotional, crying Giudice responds, "Yes."

When news broke that the Gorgas would be skipping the nuptials, PEOPLE was first to report the reason behind their absence, with two sources explaining that Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending the wedding up until filming the season 13's final RHONJ group event when false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled

Giudice's part in the matter and Ruelas's behavior amid their back-and-forth ultimately changed the Gorgas' minds, the insiders said, one explaining that "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable."

Teresa Giudice Cries Learning Joe Gorga Isn't Coming to Her Wedding in RHONJ Midseason Trailer
Teresa Giudice. Bravo

The RHONJ midseason trailer shows the moment those accusations surface, when new Housewife Danielle Cabral tells a shocked Melissa, "She caught you in the backseat of a car, kissing a guy."

It's unclear who the "she" is in Cabral's claim, but Margaret Josephs — who Jennifer Aydin is seen saying has a "an arsenal" on people — appears to get herself involved, later calling Cabral "a s--t-stirrer" in the clip.

"Meet the new Danielle," Cabral screams back at Josephs. "You made her."

Regardless, the rumors are the final straw for Melissa. "How can I celebrate somebody else's marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?" she asks Dolores Catania.

Teresa Giudice Cries Learning Joe Gorga Isn't Coming to Her Wedding in RHONJ Midseason Trailer
Danielle Cabral and Melissa Gorga. Bravo

Since skipping the wedding, Giudice and the Gorgas haven't been on speaking terms, exchanging blows in the press and on their respective podcasts. The two were even on separate panels at BravoCon 2022, dividing their RHONJ cast in two.

Catania called that would be the case at the time. In the trailer, she wisely says, "If you don't go to the wedding, Melissa, I think it's over over."

Giudice's 17-year-old daughter Milania feels the same way. "If he doesn't come to your wedding, then it's wrapped, it's over with — never speaking to you again," she told her mom about her uncle Joe earlier in the season.

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga attend Mohegan Sun's 25TH Anniversary Party, Connecticut October 23, 2021.
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga | Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Viewers will have to wait until the reunion later this spring to see how it all shakes out, but there's plenty more to talk about until then.

Elsewhere in the trailer, viewers see a tense moment between Dolores and her ex-husband Frank Catania, who is not happy when he hears that her new boyfriend Paul Connell has already picked out an engagement ring for her. "Shut the f--- up," he says.

"Frank does not like change," Dolores, 52, tells Connell, who notes that "Frank needs to grow up."

"You can't move forward hanging on to the past," Connell says.

Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Dolores's relationship with Connell, who is from Ireland, appears to inspire the cast trip this year, too. As seen in the clip, the cast — including Housewives Rachel Fuda, and Friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — travel to the Emerald Isle to stay in a 400-year-old castle they say is "haunted."

Lots of laughs, drinks and even a roll in the mud follow as Aydin says, "Cheers to Ireland!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Give More Air to 'Toxic' Years-Long Feud in 'RHONJ' Season 13 Taglines
Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19199 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says She Gave 'RHONJ' Cast Member Rachel Fuda 'A Fair Chance': I Want to 'Put That Out There'
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Margaret Josephs Defends Melissa and Joe Gorga's 'Devastating' Choice to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Is Unsure If She'll Resolve Feud with Teresa Giudice: 'How Toxic Can You Let Something Get?'
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of 'RHONJ' Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says 'the Door's Shut' on a Reconciliation with Teresa Giudice: 'I'm Done with the Toxic'
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : See How Melissa and Joe Gorga Hit a Breaking Point That Led to Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Melissa and Joe Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says She and Husband Joe Gorga Will Leave 'RHONJ' 'When the Time Is Right'
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ' : Melissa Gorga Hits Back at Louie Ruelas' Claim She's an 'Insecure Woman' amid Family Drama
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Melissa Can't Believe Teresa Would 'Look in My Eyes and Lie' as Petty Wedding Drama Reopens Wounds
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Vows to Avoid 'Toxicity' in 2023 After 'Painful' Family Feud Marred Wedding Day
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas
Teresa Giudice on What Felt 'Like a Knife Right Through My Heart' When She First Watched 'RHONJ' (This Year!)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice on Why She Felt 'Sucker-Punched' by Joe and Melissa Gorga: 'I Kept My Mouth Shut for Years'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga Reveals There Have Been 'a Lot of Inconsistencies' amid Feud with Teresa Giudice