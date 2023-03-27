Teresa Giudice Cries Learning Joe Gorga Isn't Coming to Her Wedding in 'RHONJ' Midseason Trailer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is turning up the drama for the second half of season 13.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere for the hit Bravo show's midseason trailer, which chronicles what led to Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga's decision not to attend his sister Teresa Giudice's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"So your only sibling is not showing up?" Giudice's longtime makeup artist Priscilla Distasio asks the reality star in the clip — to which an emotional, crying Giudice responds, "Yes."

When news broke that the Gorgas would be skipping the nuptials, PEOPLE was first to report the reason behind their absence, with two sources explaining that Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending the wedding up until filming the season 13's final RHONJ group event when false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled

Giudice's part in the matter and Ruelas's behavior amid their back-and-forth ultimately changed the Gorgas' minds, the insiders said, one explaining that "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable."

The RHONJ midseason trailer shows the moment those accusations surface, when new Housewife Danielle Cabral tells a shocked Melissa, "She caught you in the backseat of a car, kissing a guy."

It's unclear who the "she" is in Cabral's claim, but Margaret Josephs — who Jennifer Aydin is seen saying has a "an arsenal" on people — appears to get herself involved, later calling Cabral "a s--t-stirrer" in the clip.

"Meet the new Danielle," Cabral screams back at Josephs. "You made her."

Regardless, the rumors are the final straw for Melissa. "How can I celebrate somebody else's marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?" she asks Dolores Catania.

Since skipping the wedding, Giudice and the Gorgas haven't been on speaking terms, exchanging blows in the press and on their respective podcasts. The two were even on separate panels at BravoCon 2022, dividing their RHONJ cast in two.

Catania called that would be the case at the time. In the trailer, she wisely says, "If you don't go to the wedding, Melissa, I think it's over over."

Giudice's 17-year-old daughter Milania feels the same way. "If he doesn't come to your wedding, then it's wrapped, it's over with — never speaking to you again," she told her mom about her uncle Joe earlier in the season.

Viewers will have to wait until the reunion later this spring to see how it all shakes out, but there's plenty more to talk about until then.

Elsewhere in the trailer, viewers see a tense moment between Dolores and her ex-husband Frank Catania, who is not happy when he hears that her new boyfriend Paul Connell has already picked out an engagement ring for her. "Shut the f--- up," he says.

"Frank does not like change," Dolores, 52, tells Connell, who notes that "Frank needs to grow up."

"You can't move forward hanging on to the past," Connell says.

Dolores's relationship with Connell, who is from Ireland, appears to inspire the cast trip this year, too. As seen in the clip, the cast — including Housewives Rachel Fuda, and Friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — travel to the Emerald Isle to stay in a 400-year-old castle they say is "haunted."

Lots of laughs, drinks and even a roll in the mud follow as Aydin says, "Cheers to Ireland!"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.