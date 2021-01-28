Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reveals Season 11 Taglines: 'Don't You Dare Call Me Gullible'

The stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aren't holding back on the upcoming season.

"Whoever says, 'Money can't buy happiness' clearly doesn't have my credit limit," Aydin, 43, says.

"I may be cut from a different cloth, but it's top-quality fabric," remarks Goldschneider, 44.

Meanwhile, Josephs, 53, gives a nod to her home's ongoing makeover in her tagline, saying, "I renovate, elevate and sometimes, I instigate."

"I can tell you're green with envy and honey, green is not your color," Gorga, 41, quips.

Catania's tagline is also equally fiesty. "I'm loyal and I'm lovable, but don't you dare call me gullible," she says.

As for Giudice, it's clear that the 48-year-old mom is looking forward to a new chapter in her life following her divorce from husband Joe. She comments, "They say it's never too late to start over. I say, starting over never tasted so good."

The trailer for RHONJ's 11th season, which PEOPLE exclusively debuted earlier this month, teased rumors of infidelity, accusations of excessive drinking and more than one explosive fight between the group.

In the clip, Gorga's marriage comes into question as she is accused of texting another man.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Giudice gets into an argument with her brother after her ex-husband spoke about him to the press.

"You're going to defend him?" Joe Gorga shouts at his sister, leaving a visibly upset Giudice speechless. "F--- that piece of s---. He put my mother in a f---ing grave. Do you understand that?"