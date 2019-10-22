The Real Housewives of New Jersey Sound Off in Their Season 10 Taglines: 'No More Namaste!'

She became a seasoned yogi in prison, but it appears Teresa Giudice is ready to tell haters something stronger than “namaste” now.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s season 10 taglines, and in it, the mother of four promises fans she hasn’t gone soft.

“If you rub me the wrong way, they’ll be no more namaste,” she says in the clip.

Of course, Giudice, 47, isn’t the only Housewife showing off her confidence in the Bravo franchise’s new opening credits.

Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider show viewers they’re tough as nails, too.

“If you can’t take the truth, sue me,” says Josephs, 52.

“Behind ever strong man is a stronger Jersey girl,” Catania, 48, remarks.

“Don’t let the minivan fool you. This mom won’t roll over for anyone,” adds Goldschneider, 43, who shares four kids with her husband, Evan.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga are both playfully boasting about their looks.

“As I always say, plastic makes perfect,” quips Aydin, 42, a nod to her husband’s plastic surgery practice.

“Mirror mirror on the wall, I don’t think I look 40 at all,” says Gorga, who will be celebrating her milestone birthday on the show this season.

Image zoom Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania Tommy Garcia/Bravo

RELATED: Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe Says He Never Wanted to Get Married in RHONJ Season 10 Trailer

RHONJ‘s season 10 trailer dropped in September. The anniversary season will see Giudice battling cheating allegations as her husband, Joe, continues to fight his deportation order.

As the rumor spreads, Teresa doesn’t appear to be too happy. “Who said I was cheating?” she shouts at her costars, later throwing a glass. “That’s f—ed up. That’s f–ed up.”

Aydin will be sparring with Gorga, while Josephs gets into a physical battle with Friend of the Housewives Danielle Staub, who blames the Macbeth Collection owner for the end of her marriage to Marty Caffrey.

“Margaret’s the reason we went through a divorce,” says Staub, 57, in the trailer. “That bitch needs to be put on f—ing mute. Homewrecker!”

“Don’t be digging for gold,” Josephs bites back. “Fix your f—ing soul.”

In the end, things get physical, with Josephs dumping a pitcher of water on Staub’s head, and Staub yanking Josephs’ ponytail.

“You keep poking at a bear, eventually the bear’s going to eat you alive,” Teresa says.

“Watch your back, bitch,” Staub can be heard screaming.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.