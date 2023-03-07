'RHONJ' 's Margaret and Jen Are 'Grown-Ass Women Screaming Like Two Small Children' in Latest Explosive Fight

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin have been feuding since a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion in 2021

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Published on March 7, 2023 12:00 PM

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin are having trouble moving on.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret confronts Jennifer for talking badly about her to Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Fessler, even after the two previously made amends.

"Why are you still trash-talking me after we made up? That's what I want to know," Margaret, 55, asks Jennifer.

"I'm not trash-talking you," responds Jennifer, 45.

"You talked s--- about me to Jenn Fessler, you talked s--- about me to Melissa," Margaret insists at the lunch as Melissa, Jennifer Fessler, Teresa Guidice, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda sit back and watch.

But Jennifer Aydin is eager to defend herself against Margaret's accusations. "I was telling Jenn Fessler my experience and what happened with us," she explains.

"You don't have to go s----talking about experiences all over the place," Margaret says.

"Again, you're telling me what to talk about," says Jennifer. "I can talk about whatever I want."

rhonj
Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Margaret then switches gears, talking over Jennifer to tell the other woman her rival has "no genuine relationships."

"I have lots of genuine relationships," Jennifer refutes.

"Only with Teresa," Margaret interupts, and Teresa appears to agree with a shrug.

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice
Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice. Michael Loccisano/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Danielle then takes the opportunity to jump in. "I have a new friendship," she says of her relationship with Jennifer, who thanks her.

"You had called me, you gave me history, you told me your thoughts, which is a natural thing to do," says Danielle.

"Is it?" Margaret asks, staring her down. "Did I call you and give you a history?"

"Just because you don't do it doesn't mean it's the right thing to do. It's all about perspective," Jennifer says calmly.

At this moment, Jenn Fessler speaks up. "But if you're talking badly about somebody, you're trash-talking someone," she points out.

"I was stating my perspective," Jennifer Aydin insists.

But Jenn Fessler isn't finished.

"It was just coming strictly from you. [Margaret] hadn't said one bad word about you."

Jenn Fessler's revelation is still no use to Jennifer Aydin, who harps on the fact that Margaret was the one to wrong her in the first place.

"It's not about that," Fessler says.

Now fuming, Margaret shouts, "Please don't even say that. You are so not self-reflective!"

"It's not comparable," Jennifer Aydin says.

"You and I have two completely different opinions on what happened last year," Margaret states, alluding to the 2021 reunion.

"Yes we do," Jennifer says. "You're entitled to believe yours."

"We dropped [this] last year when we moved forward," Margaret reminds Jennifer. "You can't move forward."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty (2)

Sticking to her original story, Jennifer Aydin circles back to her argument about providing Jenn Fessler merely with "history."

"She doesn't need the f---ing history! Do you need the history of me and Jennifer?" Margaret says to Jenn Fessler, who shakes her head.

"Let me try and tell you something!" an enraged Margaret yells. "You think [Jenn's] gonna f---ing ever love you more than she loves me? You f---ing idiot!"

In a confessional, Rachel remains confused how the dynamic between the two women turned so sour.

"I'm just, like, not understanding. How does it get to this point?" she says.

Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral
Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Back at the table, Jennifer Aydin can't believe Margaret's outburst.

"Is that what you think? Jenn, I like you and everything, but we just met honey," Jennifer Aydin says.

"These are grown-ass women screaming like two small children over something so stupid," an exasperated Rachel concludes in her confessional. "Like, stop."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

