Entertainment TV 'RHONJ' 's Margaret and Jen Are 'Grown-Ass Women Screaming Like Two Small Children' in Latest Explosive Fight Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin have been feuding since a Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion in 2021 By Alex Ross Alex Ross Instagram Twitter Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin are having trouble moving on. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret confronts Jennifer for talking badly about her to Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Fessler, even after the two previously made amends. "Why are you still trash-talking me after we made up? That's what I want to know," Margaret, 55, asks Jennifer. "I'm not trash-talking you," responds Jennifer, 45. "You talked s--- about me to Jenn Fessler, you talked s--- about me to Melissa," Margaret insists at the lunch as Melissa, Jennifer Fessler, Teresa Guidice, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda sit back and watch. RHONJ: Margaret Josephs Accuses Jennifer Aydin of Thinking She's 'Better Than Everybody Else' But Jennifer Aydin is eager to defend herself against Margaret's accusations. "I was telling Jenn Fessler my experience and what happened with us," she explains. "You don't have to go s----talking about experiences all over the place," Margaret says. "Again, you're telling me what to talk about," says Jennifer. "I can talk about whatever I want." Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Slams Jennifer Aydin for Remarks About Her Marriage: 'You Chastise Me' Margaret then switches gears, talking over Jennifer to tell the other woman her rival has "no genuine relationships." "I have lots of genuine relationships," Jennifer refutes. "Only with Teresa," Margaret interupts, and Teresa appears to agree with a shrug. Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice. Michael Loccisano/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Danielle then takes the opportunity to jump in. "I have a new friendship," she says of her relationship with Jennifer, who thanks her. "You had called me, you gave me history, you told me your thoughts, which is a natural thing to do," says Danielle. "Is it?" Margaret asks, staring her down. "Did I call you and give you a history?" "Just because you don't do it doesn't mean it's the right thing to do. It's all about perspective," Jennifer says calmly. RHONJ : Melissa Attends Teresa's 'Love Bubble' Party Solo — Then Flees in Tears After 'Chosen Family' Jab At this moment, Jenn Fessler speaks up. "But if you're talking badly about somebody, you're trash-talking someone," she points out. "I was stating my perspective," Jennifer Aydin insists. But Jenn Fessler isn't finished. "It was just coming strictly from you. [Margaret] hadn't said one bad word about you." Jenn Fessler's revelation is still no use to Jennifer Aydin, who harps on the fact that Margaret was the one to wrong her in the first place. "It's not about that," Fessler says. Melissa Gorga Calls Jennifer Aydin 'Toxic' and 'Trashy' for Throwing Drink at Husband Joe Now fuming, Margaret shouts, "Please don't even say that. You are so not self-reflective!" "It's not comparable," Jennifer Aydin says. "You and I have two completely different opinions on what happened last year," Margaret states, alluding to the 2021 reunion. "Yes we do," Jennifer says. "You're entitled to believe yours." "We dropped [this] last year when we moved forward," Margaret reminds Jennifer. "You can't move forward." Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty (2) Sticking to her original story, Jennifer Aydin circles back to her argument about providing Jenn Fessler merely with "history." "She doesn't need the f---ing history! Do you need the history of me and Jennifer?" Margaret says to Jenn Fessler, who shakes her head. "Let me try and tell you something!" an enraged Margaret yells. "You think [Jenn's] gonna f---ing ever love you more than she loves me? You f---ing idiot!" Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga In a confessional, Rachel remains confused how the dynamic between the two women turned so sour. "I'm just, like, not understanding. How does it get to this point?" she says. Andrew Eccles/Bravo Back at the table, Jennifer Aydin can't believe Margaret's outburst. "Is that what you think? Jenn, I like you and everything, but we just met honey," Jennifer Aydin says. "These are grown-ass women screaming like two small children over something so stupid," an exasperated Rachel concludes in her confessional. "Like, stop." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.