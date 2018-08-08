Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Ashlee Holmes is married!

Jacqueline Laurita‘s 27-year-old daughter wed fiancé Pete Malleo at the City Clerk’s office in Manhattan on Wednesday. The newlyweds shared the happy news on Instagram with Holmes writing, “It’s official… Mr. & Mrs.”

Proud mom Laurita, 48, congratulated the couple on Instagram and happily welcomed Malleo into the family. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for them. May they have a beautiful life together! A.M./P.M. Congratulations! Love you both! #Family 8-8-2018,” the former RHONJ cast member wrote.

Holmes’ aunt and former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo also expressed well wishes to the bride and groom. “Wishing my niece @ashleenicholemua and nephew @c3peteo a lifetime of love, health, and happiness as they start their journey as newly married husband and wife! Congratulations! Love you both! Xoxo,” Manzo wrote on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘RHONJ’s’ Melissa Gorga Opens Up About Jacqueline Laurita & Whether Or Not Teresa & Jacqueline Can Be Friends Again: ‘I’m Doubting That’

RELATED: Maks & Peta First Tied the Knot at City Hall, Plus More Shockingly Chill Celeb Weddings

Holmes and Malleo got engaged in New York City in February 2016 (as seen on season 7), and one month later they announced that they were expecting their first child together. In August of that year, they welcomed son Cameron Hendrix.

“She’s planning a wedding. She has the whole thing planned out on Pinterest already. I don’t have to do a thing and I wouldn’t be able to help her anyway. I don’t know how to do that,” Laurita previously told The Daily Dish.

RELATED: From Kaley & Karl to Harry & Meghan: See Which Star Couples Tied the Knot in 2018

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Manzo’s daughter Lauren also congratulated Holmes and Malleo on social media. “Congrats to my cousins @ashleenicholemua & @c3peteo On getting married today!” she said.

Laurita and Holmes appeared on the hit Bravo franchise for the first seven seasons before leaving in 2016.