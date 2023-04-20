'RHONJ' Alum Albie Manzo Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco: 'An Unforgettable Night'

Albie Manzo finally put a ring on it!

The Manzo'd with Children alum, 36, is engaged to longtime girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco the couple announced on Instagram on April 20.

"To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones ✨💍 ," DeMonaco captioned a photo carousel of the couple and their family and friends celebrating the engagement. "Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually." (Manzo's father is Albert "Big Al" Manzo.

After the pair announced the happy news, well wishes poured in from friends and family members.

Manzo's mother Caroline posted a sweet tribute to her soon to be daughter-in-law on social media.

"She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement!," she wrote. We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!!"

Manzo's sister Lauren Manzo shared, "Excited to gain a sister," while his good friend and former roommate Greg Bennett, who often appeared on Real Housewives of New Jersey also wrote: "Congrats X 1000," he wrote. So excited for a wedding."

Jacqueline Laurita's daughter Ashlee Holmes also showered the couple with love: "You two are perfect for each other and I could not be happier for both of you! Love you!"

The two have been dating since 2019, when they went Instagram-official with a cozy holiday photo. Manzo later confirmed their relationship a month later when he shared a birthday tribute to her on Instagram.

"How wonderful life is while you're in the world," Manzo captioned the post. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the girl who showed up & made it all make sense. Love you, A!"

The couple has been the subject of engagement rumors since 2019 when the RHONJ alum said "Albie might be getting engaged soon" after a fan asked for a life update on her children at BravoCon 2019. Her son went public with his and DeMonaco's romance a month later.

DeMonaco is the owner of home decor brand Elysian Embers Collection, which customizes wood-burned charcuterie boards.