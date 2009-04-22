Real Housewives of N.Y.: Witches and Goblins, But Kelly a No-Show

Last night’s Real Housewives of N.Y.C. started with LuAnn’s daughter, Victoria, coming home from school and marveling that she had made a trip to a Goodwill store for the first time ever. She was amazed that she could buy a handful of used scarves and sweaters for a grand total of $9.00.

“She’s more together and she seems a little bit more grown up,” LuAnn said of her daughter before carting her off to get her “paws fixed” with a manicure — and to do some real clothes shopping.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile Jill was interviewed by the BBC about the state of the economy (!) at her remodeled condo. Looking around her “fabulous, fabulous apartment,” the interviewer noted that it was hard to see any economic crisis in Jill’s life. He then asked her if she has guilt. “If you spend more than you make, this is what happens,” Jill said of the recession. “I’ve always spent less than I have. I’ve always saved,” she added, explaining, “I’ve never been in debt.” And as the radio interviewer pressed her even further, she talked about her charity work, and how one organization she works with just opened a school in Africa last week. As we tagged along for LuAnn’s and Victoria’s shopping trip, we watched them drop $150 for two cheap-looking necklaces from a street vendor. He must’ve seen them coming from all the way down the long city block. LuAnn then turned the shopping trip into a spree for herself at a little boutique, and when her daughter asked how much a certain sweater-dress cost, LuAnn’s answer was, “It doesn’t matter.” So much for Victoria’s lessons in living lean.

Finally we hit the Alex and Simon show, as they shopped for some outrageous fashions — all for a good cause. Outrageous how? Oh, Alex picked up a one-of-a-kind dress made from a burlap feed bag (with the word “feed” on it) and vowed to wear it to opening night at the Opera. Classic Silex!

Next up we watched Ramona try to tape a sample QVC spot for her jewelry line as her feisty daughter Avery looked on making faces. It’s too bad Ramona’s vowed to keep Avery mostly off of the show this year, because honestly that girl deserves her own show. What a personality!

Back to Brooklyn, we started Halloween with Silex carving pumpkins on their front stoop wearing big pointy witch hats. “Brooklyn is so much better than Manhattan for kids!” Alex proclaimed. Wonder what Manhattanites will have to say about that one?

Spreading fake barbed wire and bloody gauze all over the stoop, alongside little paper ghosts, it’s bizarre that Simon and Alex have become the most “normal” in this entire cast. (Although they will surely get skewered on parenting blogs for letting their kids hold big sharp knives during that pumpkin carving moment.)

Finally, 40 minutes in, Bethenny showed up at the big Animal Fair Halloween party dressed as roller girl in ’70s short shorts with her little dog dressed as her “roller b—h.” It was great to finally see some interaction among the Housewives, even with Ramona dressed in green (what exactly was she supposed to be?) and Jill doing her best Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

Bethenny wore her roller-girl costume again to Kelly’s Halloween party, where … guess what? … Kelly was a no show! LuAnn showed up in Native American garb (to match her heritage, we suppose). Jill wore a freaked-out Marie Antoinette getup. Simon and Alex came as Sarah Palin and a moose. But no Kelly. And her party had a cash bar, so the Housewives had to pay for their drinks. The horror! “I was pissed!” Jill said. “My time is just as valuable as Kelly’s. It wasn’t right.”

“Kelly thinks she’s the queen of fabulosity… and thinks that everybody in the whole world cares. And nobody does,” Bethenny complained as she roller-skated off into the night. That’s right, they all split before Kelly even got there. When Kelly finally did show up, she was dressed as a dirty Playboy Bunny. And her European boyfriend was wearing a loincloth!

Of course, her late arrival meant there was no confrontation. No fireworks.

Perhaps the best part of this week’s episode was the 10-second preview of next week’s episode, where Bethenny and Kelly go at it yet again. –Mark Dagostino

Tell us: Was there a memorable moment from tonight’s episode at all? And what do you hope to see next?

MORE: Get all the latest on The Real Housewives of N.Y.C. here!