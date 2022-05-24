Real Housewives of Miami Star Nicole Martin Throws Vegas-Themed Engagement Party: See the Photos

On Saturday, Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin hosted an over-the-top "We Hit the Jackpot in Love"-themed engagement party — a nod to meeting fiancé Anthony Lopez in Las Vegas

Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez are all in!

On Saturday, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 37, and her fiancé, 42, hosted an over-the-top, Las Vegas-themed engagement party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Anthony and I love to host parties and have a lot of fun planning our events, so when it came to planning our engagement party, we did just that," Martin, an anesthesiologist, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We wanted the party to be a reflection of our own love story. Having met in Las Vegas, we thought that a 'Hit the Jackpot in Love' theme would be fitting."

Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party Credit: Jessica Vilchez

Inspired by the couple's Sin City meet-cute, the bash was held at Miami's historic Alfred I. DuPont Building and featured decadent bites, such as caviar tater tots and shortbread diamond ring-shaped cookies, as well as custom cocktails (including aerosolized tequila balloon "shots").

Bites & Sips Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party

Left: Credit: Jessica Vilchez Center: Credit: Jessica Vilchez Right: Credit: Jessica Vilchez

As for entertainment, the couple commissioned a four-piece fusion band and DJ, plus LADD Circus school-trained performers. And to top off the spectacle, they provided a glam photo booth in the Art Deco-style venue's vault — because what screams "you stole my heart" more than snapping selfies in a 2,000-sq.-ft. bank safe with a 50,000-lb. door?

Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party Credit: Jessica Vilchez

Both the bride- and groom-to-be glammed up for the black-tie formal event. Martin rocked two looks at the soirée: first a white mini dress by Nadine Merabi and crystal shoes by Aquazurr, followed by nude mini adorned with shiny embellishments and fringe — both accessorized with an antique diamond necklace and earrings by Princess Jewelry Miami. Meanwhile, Lopez sported a cream-colored Gucci dinner jacket with Tom Ford accessories.

Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party Nicole Martin & Anthony Lopez | Credit: Jessica Vilchez

"We spent the evening dancing and enjoying aerial performances and acrobatic feats," adds Martin. "We ended the night with a bang as a magical shower of gold confetti sprinkled down on our guests."

Martin and Lopez began dating in 2015 after meeting through mutual friends when they both happened to be in Las Vegas. Lopez, an attorney, popped the question with a 10-carat rock last winter on New Year's Eve during a family trip to Aspen with their 3-year-old son Greyson.

Real Housewives Of Miami Dr Nicole Martin Enagagement Party Credit: Jessica Vilchez