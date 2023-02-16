'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Reveals She and Fiancé Anthony Lopez Are Planning a Destination Wedding

A luxurious wedding destination is calling out to Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the reality star and anesthesiologist, 37, said she and fiancé Anthony Lopez, 42, have been attending quite a few destination weddings lately, which has inspired them to have one of their own.

"I just love the idea of the destination wedding vibe," Martin said. "In Miami, you get married, you've got four hours, and the party's over. But when you travel, you've got a welcome night, then you have a day party, then the night party, and it's four or five days where you really get to enjoy your people."

As for where their big day might take place, Martin said they've "thrown around the idea" of having their nuptials in Greece, St. Barth and Saint-Tropez, but are generally just hoping for "something fun."

Martin adds that they haven't locked down an exact date yet, but they have "always been the type of couple that likes to do things on our own accord."

"People are like, 'OK, you get engaged, you get married, then you have a kid'" she says. "We were like, 'Oh, f--- it. We're going to have a kid,' and then we were like, 'We're never going to get married, and he's like, 'You know what? Screw it. Let's get engaged.'

Lopez proposed to Martin on Dec. 31, 2021, while they were on vacation in Aspen with their 2-year-old son Greyson.

"It was simple and private, and nothing short of perfect. It was early morning on New Year's Eve and we just woke up. We were cuddling in bed, watching the sun start to rise and glisten on the snow," Martin revealed to PEOPLE in January 2022.

Nicole Martin, Anthony Lopez and son Greyson. Jessica Vilchez

Martin and Lopez met by chance at the Las Vegas Wynn Resort lobby while on separate vacations ("when it's meant to be, it's meant to be," says Martin), then dated for several years before he popped the question.

While there are many characteristics that made Martin fall in love with Lopez (including that he's "incredibly handsome"), her husband-to-be is also "funny, and he's sarcastic," and he has a "really dark humor that not everybody appreciates."

But above all, the RHOM star says the quality she appreciates most is his intellect, pointing to an incident where her fiancé fixed frozen pipes during an electricity outage in Aspen last winter.

"I don't know how that guy got into the basement and started playing with the breakers and the circuits, and looking at the gas lines, and he was like, 'I don't know. We got hot water…' when the whole town was out of hot water," Martin said.

"He's just smart. He's a troubleshooter," she continued. "He's the type of guy that when he says something, he gets it done. He's a man of his word, and I think that's incredibly sexy."

On top of that, Martin adds that they "complement each other in the best ways" since they're both "ambitious individuals." Lopez plays double duty just like his fiancée, working as a trial lawyer while also appearing on Real Housewives of Miami.

"It's hard to find someone that wants to see you succeed," Martin says. "I feel like people just don't want their partner to do well because they want to keep them in a box or they want to keep them in a cage, but I feel like we both give each other the space to spread our wings."

"At the end of the day, if you give your partner enough space, they're always going to come back. It's kind of like that whole bird in hand, let him go," she added. "And I just feel like we've got this thing where we just give each other the support that we need to grow."

The Real Housewives of Miami drops new episodes Thursdays on Peacock.