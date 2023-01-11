'Real Housewives of Miami' OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake' Adriana in Heated Midseason Trailer

Miami is bringing the heat, alright!

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the midseason trailer for season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami, and it's clear that a wave of trouble is coming to the ladies of the 305.

Amid all the dancing, drinking, and fun-in-the-sun partying the Peacock show's cast will be indulging in for the second half of the season, a wave of drama is on the way — specifically among longtime friends Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura.

According to the trailer, the three OG's — who started the show as Housewives way back in 2011 when the series premiered — get into a heated argument, with de Moura landing on the outs of the seemingly unbreakable Nepola/Patton bond.

Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura. Bravo

Of course, viewers watching this season have seen the cack between the trio breaking, especially when Nepola and Patton spread claims that de Moura was dating a married man — a claim he denied.

De Moura seems to come into the second half of the season with an allegation of her own: Patton's ex-boyfriend told her, "I was never in love with Marysol," she says.

Shockingly, that doesn't go over well. "I'm not going to accept this apology because you f---ed yourself," Patton appears to tell de Moura later in the clip, as de Moura stands with her hands in prayer formation.

"You're a fake bitch," Nepola later says. "You deserve all of what you have because you're a bad person."

Adds Patton: "You are an a------."

How it gets that far remains to be seen, but de Moura, at one point, tells her friends, "You don't know what I felt, bitch!"

She's also seen at the end of the trailer, being pushed in a wheelchair, a bandage over her right ankle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aside from their drama, Miami Housewives Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein and Guerdy Abraira fill out the trailer with emotional moments of their own. Friend Kiki Barth makes appearances, too.

Pippen and Martin have a notable clash in the trailer. "Larsa is an arsonist!" Martin says at one point, implying that Pippen did something that burned down their relationship. "I could lose my f---ing job for that dumbass accusation. Being a young Latina and pretty, do you know how many prejudices, stereotypes and judgments you have to overcome?"

Whatever accusation comes her way, it could be why Martin sends Pippen a gift that reads, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fake one of all?"

Or... you know... it could just be an invitation to a silly theme party. Either way, Peacock viewers hoping to find out can tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, every Thursday on the streaming platform.