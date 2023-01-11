Entertainment TV 'Real Housewives of Miami' OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake' Adriana in Heated Midseason Trailer PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the midseason trailer for season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami, new episodes of which air Thursdays on Peacock By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Miami is bringing the heat, alright! PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the midseason trailer for season 5 of Real Housewives of Miami, and it's clear that a wave of trouble is coming to the ladies of the 305. Amid all the dancing, drinking, and fun-in-the-sun partying the Peacock show's cast will be indulging in for the second half of the season, a wave of drama is on the way — specifically among longtime friends Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura. According to the trailer, the three OG's — who started the show as Housewives way back in 2011 when the series premiered — get into a heated argument, with de Moura landing on the outs of the seemingly unbreakable Nepola/Patton bond. Lea Black Is Back and Lisa Hochstein's 'Marriage Isn't Gonna Survive' in RHOM Season 5 Trailer Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura. Bravo Of course, viewers watching this season have seen the cack between the trio breaking, especially when Nepola and Patton spread claims that de Moura was dating a married man — a claim he denied. De Moura seems to come into the second half of the season with an allegation of her own: Patton's ex-boyfriend told her, "I was never in love with Marysol," she says. Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' Shockingly, that doesn't go over well. "I'm not going to accept this apology because you f---ed yourself," Patton appears to tell de Moura later in the clip, as de Moura stands with her hands in prayer formation. "You're a fake bitch," Nepola later says. "You deserve all of what you have because you're a bad person." Adds Patton: "You are an a------." RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein Says Husband's Request for Divorce 'Was a Knife to the Heart' How it gets that far remains to be seen, but de Moura, at one point, tells her friends, "You don't know what I felt, bitch!" She's also seen at the end of the trailer, being pushed in a wheelchair, a bandage over her right ankle. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Aside from their drama, Miami Housewives Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein and Guerdy Abraira fill out the trailer with emotional moments of their own. Friend Kiki Barth makes appearances, too. Pippen and Martin have a notable clash in the trailer. "Larsa is an arsonist!" Martin says at one point, implying that Pippen did something that burned down their relationship. "I could lose my f---ing job for that dumbass accusation. Being a young Latina and pretty, do you know how many prejudices, stereotypes and judgments you have to overcome?" Whatever accusation comes her way, it could be why Martin sends Pippen a gift that reads, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fake one of all?" Or... you know... it could just be an invitation to a silly theme party. Either way, Peacock viewers hoping to find out can tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, every Thursday on the streaming platform.