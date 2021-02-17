Real Housewives of Miami Reboot in Development at Peacock

The series, which was the seventh installment of the Real Housewives franchise, originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013

The Housewives franchise is heading back down to the Sunshine State.

A reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami has officially been greenlit and is currently in development, Peacock announced Wednesday during the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

The new series will air on Peacock, NCBUniversal's streaming platform. Andy Cohen is set to executive produce alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

The series, which was the seventh iteration of the Real Housewives franchise, originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 and is just one of two installments to ever be canceled. (The Real Housewives of D.C. ended after one season in 2010.)

While no cast members have been confirmed, the original show followed the friendships and lives of Larsa Pippen, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.

The Real Housewives franchise launched in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The latest installment, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiered in 2020.

And along with RHOM, Peacock also announced a new unscripted series titled Ex-Rated, hosted by Cohen. The show will follow the growing trend of singles who send "exit surveys" to their previous romantic partners to find out exactly what went wrong.

Image zoom Andy Cohen | Credit: Getty

Ex-Rated "will challenge adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, unfiltered feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve," according to a release.