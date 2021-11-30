Real Housewives of Miami's Long-Awaited Fourth Season Teased in New Drama-Filled Trailer

The ladies of Miami are back — and so is their drama!

Fans last saw The Real Housewives of Miami make waves in 2013 after it concluded its three-season run on Bravo. Now, the beloved series is heading to Peacock with returning Housewives Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein starring alongside newcomers Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin. Fellow OGs Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton and newbie Kiki Barth will appear as friends of the Housewives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The NBC Universal-owned streaming service dropped the first trailer for the fourth season on Tuesday. Kicking off the drama-filled clip, Marysol, 54, asks the group who they "trust the least" in the group.

"I think I trust Nicole the least," she says, shocking her costars.

The Real Housewives of Miami Credit: Peacock

Several storylines involving Larsa, 47, take center stage in the trailer, including her obsession with her OnlyFans account, which sparked questions among her castmates. Her separation from Scottie Pippen comes up as well.

"I do want to get divorced," she says through tears, leading Lisa, 39, to ask, "Does he want you back?"

Adriana, 56, even calls out Larsa for her former Kardashian-Jenner family connection: "You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be."

The Real Housewives of Miami Credit: Peacock

The Real Housewives of Miami Credit: Peacock

The supertease also introduces audiences to the franchise's newcomers including Julia, the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife and wife of pro tennis player Martina Navratilova. Viewers also get glimpses of the Housewives' luxurious lives as they take on the Miami social scene.

In June, Larsa's rep confirmed to PEOPLE she was filming the RHOM reboot. But Peacock didn't officially announce the show's full cast until October.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.