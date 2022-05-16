Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa Hochstein Calls Husband Lenny's Divorce Announcement 'Reckless'
Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are getting divorced, the couple has confirmed to PEOPLE.
"With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them," a spokesperson for Lisa, 39, told PEOPLE on Monday regarding her mindset after news of the split was first reported by Page Six.
The statement continued, "I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."
Lenny, 55, confirmed the split to PEOPLE.
While neither Lenny nor Lisa has officially filed for divorce, Lenny confirmed he's started a new relationship with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.
"Nothing happened between us until we decided on the divorce, and Lisa was aware of my plans before anything happened between Katharina and myself," he said.
Lenny also explained why official divorce proceedings have yet to be filed. "Our lawyers are trying to negotiate this but filing will be done soon," he said. In addition, Lenny said the reason for his divorce from Lisa will "be kept private."
Lenny and Lisa were married in 2009. They have two children together — Logan, 6, and Elle, 2 — both who were welcomed via surrogate while RHOM was off the air.
The decision to split has been years in the making, Lenny told Page Six, saying they, "contemplated divorce for the last several years."
"I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month," he added. "It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened."
Lenny noted that filming RHOM's fourth season did not contribute to the decision to divorce.
RHOM originally aired between 2011 and 2013 on Bravo. The seventh Real Housewives franchise series returned to Peacock for a fourth season in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus.