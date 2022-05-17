The Real Housewives of Dubai Trailer Teases Big Money — and a Surprise Phaedra Parks Appearance

The Real Housewives of Dubai trailer is finally here, and there appears to be plenty of shade in the desert!

On Tuesday, Bravo dropped a season preview of its 11th installment in the ever-growing Real Housewives franchise, which premieres June 1.

It's the first time the network has ventured into an international city, and judging from the trailer, Dubai was the perfect place to start. The "City of Gold" — situated on the Persian Gulf coast of the United Arab Emirates — is known for its opulence, over-the-top glamour, elaborate riches and highly exclusive social scene.

The Dubai Housewives fit right in. Series stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury are seen in the premiere going on shopping sprees, heading out to fancy dinners, posing in exotic photoshoots, driving expensive cars and spending time in their extravagant homes.

"Anything is possible in Dubai," Stanbury says in the trailer, one of her costars describing it as "the land of opportunity."

"There's a lot of gold here. And we have a lot of gold-diggers, too," Ayan teases.

Of course, this being a Housewives series, there's also the vulnerable personal storylines and dramatic conflict reality TV fans love. "Play with your boy toy bitch, don't play with me," Milan quips in one confessional, seemingly shading Stanbury. "I'm not the one."

And in a shocker, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks shows up in the trailer's final minutes, asking Brooks during a trip to Dubai, "Give me the tea honey! I'm very thirsty, honey."

Back in April, Bravo released its first RHODubai teaser, alongside a release teasing its cast.

Ali is a lifestyle content creator who moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Munaf. A mother of three, the Lebanon-born businesswoman will have to decide in the debut season if her luxurious lifestyle, thanks to her husband's business endeavors, is worth the sacrifices she makes.

Ayan is a fashion and beauty expert and Dubai's first Black supermodel, who runs a talent agency. In addition to being a mother, she considers herself a glamorous socialite. She will be forced to confront her demons from the past and present this season.

Brooks storyline this season will focus on her drive to cement her and her son's future. As the Afro-Latina daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras and a first-generation American, working hard is not unusual for Brooks. She currently makes a living as Caroline DXB in the Dubai real estate world and hopes to one day open an inclusive spa.

Al Madani is also no stranger to success as a prolific public speaker and entrepreneur since age 15. The twice-divorced mom, who was born and raised in the UAE, is now on a mission to find love this season.

Milan is a devoted wife and loving mother to three. She's also the former Miss Jamaica winner, who is now living out her dreams in Dubai as a successful maternity line fashion designer. This season, Milan will have to determine whether her success is worth the cost of her personal life.

And finally, there's Bravo fan favorite, Stanbury, who previously appeared on Ladies of London. The stylist-turned-reality star is now a luxury brand ambassador, the host of the relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead, a mom of three and the wife to Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. However, her romance may not be all it seems when she's faced with challenges related to marrying someone much younger and expanding their family.

Bravo first announced its plans for The Real Housewives of Dubai in November, with executive producer Andy Cohen spilling the news on the Today show.

"It's a great group of friends," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan later that month, before touting Dubai's wealth. "It's a billionaire's playground. You know, they're gonna give the Beverly Hills women a run for their money."

