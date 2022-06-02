On series debut of Bravo's latest Housewives offering, we dove right into champagne-fueled parties and simmering conflicts

Real Housewives of Dubai Premiere: A Bachelorette Party Brews Bad Blood for Two Women in the City of Gold

After a quick intro to some of the ladies, we first met 46-year-old Caroline in bed with her 27-year-old entrepreneur fiancé Sergio Carrallo (who, since taping of the show has become her husband) as the couple discussed her upcoming bachelorette party, or "hen party" as the British expat calls it.

Caroline, a mother of three, couldn't help dryly joking in a confessional: "I've got handbags older than Sergio."

Next up, we delved into the tight-knit friendship between supermodel and business woman Chanel and mother of three Lesa, who were giggling over a signature Housewives lunch date. But the laughter quickly turned dramatic when he Lesa received a phone call from Caroline Brooks to discuss Caroline Stanbury's hen party, to which Chanel was not invited.

"Our energy did not match," acknowledged Chanel, despite the fact the women have many friends in common. She then was quick to shade her costar's relationship, calling it a "contract wedding" and got annoyed at Lesa for being on the phone with Caroline Brooks, who shared she thought Caroline Stanbury was only inviting people that were most important to her, which was why Chanel was left out.

Soon enough, it was time for the bachelorette party. Sergio joined most of the Housewives — Chanel and Sara notably missing — as they enjoyed a private yacht ride across the harbor complete with champagne and naughty party games.

On the boat, Lesa, Nina and Caroline Brooks chatted about Chanel's absence, with Lesa and Nina admitting they wished she could celebrate with everyone. Brooks, however, said she understood why Chanel was left off the guest list.

Of course no Housewives episode would be complete without a dramatic dinner party — and on this occasion, it was hosted by Nina. Even though the ladies came together over crystals and sage to try to clear the air and cleanse the negative energy between them, the topic of Caroline Stanbury's party snub had to come up.

Chanel and Caroline Stanbury got into it as soon as Chanel strutted in and referred to her costar as "Stanbury," much to her aggravation.

After a bit of back-and-forth, Caroline Stanbury managed to briefly diffuse the tension by teaching everyone how to figure out their stripper names. But the ladies' laughter turned sour when they began to discuss the bachelorette boat party in front of Chanel.

"Why are we talking about something I wasn't part of?" she asked.

For her part, Caroline Stanbury said, "I can't bear this woman."

Amid the yelling and cursing, Sara tried getting Chanel to see the other side and to admit she didn't care and could be happy for Caroline Stanbury.

But Chanel was nowhere near finished.

After clinking her glass and thanking Nina for a lovely dinner, she came after Caroline Brooks about her comment — which Chanel perceived as a dig — that Caroline Stanbury had only invited people who were important to her to the bachelorette party.

Caroline Brooks passed it off as a joke, and Caroline Stanbury also denied ever saying as much.

For now, Nina lit some more sage to calm everyone down, saying she was closing the conversation out and that the ladies were free to open it at their own time.

Something tells us that time will come sooner rather than later....