The Real Housewives of Dubai's Taglines Are Here! See How Bravo's Latest Franchise Kicks Off

In the clip, Housewives Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury each introduce themselves with a set of sassy one-liners.

Ayan is up first, the Kenyan-born, Somali and Ethiopian supermodel hilariously telling audiences, "They don't hate me because I'm beautiful, they hate me because they are basic."

Up next is Emirati local and renowned UAE entrepreneur Al Madani, who explains, "A woman should be two things — who and what she wants."

Two of the show's sassiest stars are follow suit. First is Brooks, a first-generation American and Afro-Latina who relocated from Massachusetts to Dubai with her now ex-husband back in 2010. The outspoken luxury salon owner perfectly explains, "The desert is ruthless, but nothing is more savage than me."

"The only thing you can take from me are notes," says Milan, a former Miss Jamaica winner and founder of maternity fashion brand Mina Roe.

Rounding out the credits is Ali, who moved to Dubai in 2011. Born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, this highly driven businesswoman gives viewers a playful peek into the opulence of Dubai. "If you think money can't buy you happiness, you clearly haven't been to Dubai," she teases.

And then Stanbury, of Ladies of London fame, lands the plane by reminding viewers, "In the city of gold, nothing shines brighter than me."

Bravo first announced its plans for The Real Housewives of Dubai in November, with executive producer Andy Cohen spilling the news on the Today show.

"It's a great group of friends," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan later that month, before touting Dubai's wealth. "It's a billionaire's playground. You know, they're gonna give the Beverly Hills women a run for their money."

The show is the 11th installment to the Real Housewives franchise, which began in 2006 with the Real Housewives of Orange County. It's also the first international Housewives show Bravo has produced.

Judging from the trailer, which dropped last month, Dubai was the perfect place to start. Situated on the Persian Gulf coast of the United Arab Emirates, the location is known for its extravagance, over-the-top glamour, elaborate riches and highly exclusive social scene.

The Dubai Housewives fit right in. All are seen in the trailer going on shopping sprees, heading out to fancy dinners, posing in exotic photoshoots, driving expensive cars and spending time in their extravagant homes.

"Anything is possible in Dubai," Stanbury says in the trailer, the city later described as "the land of opportunity."

"There's a lot of gold here. And we have a lot of gold-diggers, too," Ayan teases.

Of course, this being a Housewives series, there's also the vulnerable personal storylines and dramatic conflict reality TV fans love. "Play with your boy toy bitch, don't play with me," Milan quips in one confessional, seemingly shading Stanbury. "I'm not the one."

And in a shocker, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks shows up in the trailer's final minutes, asking Brooks during a trip to Dubai, "Give me the tea honey! I'm very thirsty, honey."