Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan Reveals the Dark Reason She Snapped at Caroline Stanbury

Before the pair made amends over a fight in the series debut, Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury said of Chanel Ayan: "I'm sorry that she's had trauma in her life, but she's not going to add to mine"

During last week's series premiere, Chanel confronted Caroline for not being included in her upcoming bachelorette party, or "hen party" as the British expat called it, while at a dinner hosted by fellow housewife Nina Ali.

This week, Chanel addressed their spat while visiting the home of fellow RHOD castmate, Dr. Sara al Madani. During what felt like a therapy session between the women, Chanel tearfully opened up to Sara about her abusive father and how that triggered her feelings on the situation with Caroline.

"Forgiving my father is the hardest thing I could do," Chanel told Sara through tears, adding she hasn't spoken to her dad in 26 years. "I've always looked at myself like I'm the problem."

"He beat me so bad that I ran away with my sister," she continued. "It is not an easy situation for me to forgive someone like that. That's why at that dinner when someone kept saying, 'I don't like you, I don't like you, I don't like you,' it triggered me so bad."

Chanel continued to share her traumatic childhood experiences, revealing that she was once tied to a tree in the rain and that her father wanted to marry her off at 14-years-old.

Sara then opened up about her own struggles, including her past two marriages, and suggested that hypnotherapy may help Chanel heal and cope with her triggers.

Prior to their conversation, Sara visited Caroline Stanbury's home, along with fellow housewife Caroline Brooks, who's had her own issues with Chanel. The trio spent time recapping Nina's dinner party but Chanel quickly became the focus of their conversation.

Sara told Caroline Stanbury she felt something triggered Chanel during the argument. However, she also said she felt Caroline Stanbury was owed an apology, to which the Ladies of London alum agreed.

Caroline Stanbury added that she didn't understand why not getting invited to the bachelorette bash would bother her this much. "I'm sorry that she's had trauma in her life, but she's not going to add to mine," she said, clearly unaware of just how deep the trauma in Chanel's life was.

In an attempt to correct her behavior and make amends with her friends, Chanel sat down with Nina to apologize for the argument, where she ended up sharing more about her traumatic past.

The supermodel even admitted to Nina that she privately cried over the matter and felt like she wasn't good enough, as well as experienced feelings of seclusion and loneliness, after not being invited.

Chanel also told Nina — who admitted that she did not like Caroline Stanbury when they first met — that she was hurt that Nina didn't stand up for her more when things got heated at the dinner table.

In a confessional, Chanel referred Nina as a "flip-flopper" kind of friend. "Nina, I see you for who you are. Flip-flopper, skyscraper, climbing the motherf------ sky. And she's also very boring," she said.

While there was undoubtedly lots of drama happening in Chanel's world, she was able to provide a few laughs during the episode when she showed up at cast member Lesa Milan's house with a live goat for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Lesa couldn't get over the strange gift, but Chanel explained to her that it was their friendship that prompted the meaningful gesture.

"In our culture, goats are so important," Chanel explained. "You were there for me so much a few nights ago when I was in a bad place."

In a tearful confessional, Chanel added, "She rides for me. I ride for her so hard. She's always there for me. She's got my back. She just loves me and I love her."

Although Chanel seemingly addressed her triggers with Caroline Stanbury, it does not appear as though the situation will get any better.

In a confessional, Chanel shared to the cameras that she has no desire to sit down and patch things up with her fellow castmate anytime soon.

"I don't want to sit down with Stanbury because I feel like she's going to be manipulative," she said. "When people show you their blue color, you know they're blue. Why try to see them in orange? They cannot be orange."