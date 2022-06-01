Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury Thinks Lindsay Lohan Would Be a 'Great Housewife'

The former Ladies of London cast member, 46, said she thinks her friend and fellow United Arab Emirates resident would be a "great Housewife"

Stanbury has known the Parent Trap star, 35, for "years," she told Page Six. And Lohan is, in fact, about to be a Housewife of Dubai of sorts — she announced her engagement to banking executive Bader Shammas in November after the pair dated for more than three years.

That said, Stanbury did acknowledge, "I don't think she'd want to do it. Her first love [is acting]."

She continued, "I actually spoke to her today. She's doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [Lohdown] podcast. I can't imagine she'd be joining us, but [we're] happy to have her if she wants to."

Caroline Stanbury Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Premiering on Wednesday night, the 11th installment in the ever-growing Real Housewives franchise showcases the "City of Gold" — situated on the Persian Gulf coast of the United Arab Emirates — in all of its opulence, over-the-top glamour, elaborate riches and highly exclusive social scene.

The new series stars Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Stanbury, who are seen in the trailer going on shopping sprees, heading out to fancy dinners, posing in exotic photoshoots, driving expensive cars and spending time in their extravagant homes.

Real Housewives of Dubai Credit: Courtesy of Bravo

Page Six reports that while Stanbury has the closest relationship with Lohan, the other Housewives newcomers shared their opinions on the possible addition of the Freaky Friday star.

"I did actually ask that friend of mine that's very close to her if she wanted to be part of it," Ayan revealed. "She said she loves the [franchise] and she watches ['The Real Housewives'] and she's obsessed with the show. So that's a good thing."

Milan was a little less optimistic, pointing out that was not sure if Lohan was cut out for the show.

"[She could join] if she checks all the boxes," Milan said. "Wife? No. Mother? No. I don't know if she'd be a good fit, to be honest. I love her, but yeah."

Stanbury, a stylist–turned–reality star is now a luxury brand ambassador, is the host of the relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead, a mom of three and the wife to Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo.

