The Real Housewives of Dallas Ups the Drama in Season 4 Trailer: One Wedding and a Funeral!

The tensions in Texas are boiling over in season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres this September.

LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron Westcott, and D’Andra Simmons are all back for the new season, while Kary Brittingham — a mother of four from Guadalajara, Mexico and self-proclaimed “feisty” female who isn’t afraid to speak the truth — will be joining the group as a new Housewife.

Cary Deuber, a founding Dallas Housewife, will be back as well, this time as a Friend of the Housewives.

“Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center,” she told PEOPLE in a statement. “I’m also working on a new filmed project that I’m super excited about. Have no fear, you will see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

Image zoom Bravo

There will still be plenty of drama, beginning with the ongoing feud between former friends Locken and Simmons.

The two ended season 3 on a note of forgiveness, vowing to work towards repairing their friendship moving forward. But judging from the trailer, their peace treaty was short-lived.

“You owe me a big f—ing apology, and when you get on your knees and apologize to me is when I will accept you back as a friend,” Simmons tells Locken.

Locken doesn’t appear to be apologizing anytime soon. When Simmons slams Locken in the trailer for calling someone “a yappy chihuahua” — something Simmons warns Locken she shouldn’t say “in today’s climate” — Locken shoots back.

“Yeah, in today’s climate, you shouldn’t say that your husband’s cheating on you when you don’t have evidence,” Locken says, referring to accusations Simmons had made about her now-husband Rich Emberlin last season.

Speaking of Locken and Emberlin, after 10 years of dating, the two finally walked down the aisle this June. Bravo cameras filmed their romantic nuptials and even used their vows to shape the action of the season 4 trailer.

There will be a funeral, too, for the Redmond family’s pet bunny, PlayBoy ‘Bun Bun’ Redmond.

That’s not the only silliness on the way. The group trip to Thailand appears to bring a lot of fun moments, including a visit with elephants and a group shower.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Dallas Peter Larsen/Bravo

But mostly, there will be the drama Housewives fans have come to love. Locken and Westcott’s friendship seems to hit a rough road (“Girl, you better check yourself,” Westcott tells her), while Locken is also still butting heads with Redmond. Hollman has some issues with Westcott she needs to address (“Sometimes you make me feel like I’m not good enough,” Hollman admits). Simmons is still in a tug of war with her mother over the running of their family business.

Oh, and the new Housewife — introduced to the group by Simmons — isn’t wasting time expressing her opinion (“She likes to give s—, but she cannot take it,” Brittingham shouts about one of her castmates. “I’m sick of people like that!”).

“Don’t kill anyone,” Locken tells herself at trailer’s end. “Jail’s not worth it, LeeAnne.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.