The Real Housewives of Dallas' New Taglines Promise 'Spice' in Season 4

The Real Housewives of Dallas stars will have some fiery new taglines when season 4 kicks off next month.

On Thursday, Bravo dropped the opening credits for the hit franchise’s new season, which premieres Sept. 4. And by the looks of things, stars LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron Westcott, D’Andra Simmons and new Housewife Kary Brittingham aren’t taking any bull this year.

“Dallas is a pageant that I always win,” Locken, 52, kicks off — a line that will surely please fans who remember her role as a beauty queen contestant in 2000’s Miss Congeniality.

Westcott pokes fun at her own reputation as a pink-loving blonde. “Just cause I look like Barbie, doesn’t mean you can play me,” the 36-year-old Sparkle Dog dog food founder says.

Up next is Brittingham, a mother of four from Guadalajara, Mexico, and self-proclaimed “feisty” female who isn’t afraid to speak the truth. “I’m bilingual, but I don’t speak B.S.,” she says.

Redmond then has her turn. The mother of three notes how her red hair gives her an edge over her fellow Housewives. “When you mess with a ginger, expect some spice,” says Redmond, 41.

After a season of fighting for her business (and against Locken), Simmons, 50, is staying focused on what’s important. “I’m minding my business, so start minding yours,” she quips.

As for Hollman, 39, her carefree no-drama attitude carries through in her tagline as she ends things on a humorous note.

“I never carry a grudge,” she says. “It won’t match my shoes.”

Missing from the main action is Cary Deuber, a founding Dallas Housewife. She will be back this season as a Friend of the Housewives.

“Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center,” she told PEOPLE in a statement. “I’m also working on a new filmed project that I’m super excited about. Have no fear, you will see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

Image zoom Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond, Kary Brittingham, LeeAnne Locken, and Kameron Westcott Bravo

PEOPLE premiered the trailer for RHOD‘s fourth season back in July.

The season will feature a lot of happy moments, including Locken’s June wedding to longtime love Rich Emberlin.

Of course, there will still be all the drama Housewives’ fans have come to love.

As she gets ready to walk down the aisle, Locken is still butting heads with Simmons and Redmond, but she appears to make a new enemy in Westcott (“Girl, you better check yourself,” Westcott tells her). Hollman has some issues with Westcott she needs to address, too (“Sometimes you make me feel like I’m not good enough,” Hollman admits), while Simmons is still in a tug of war with her mother over their family business.

Oh, and Brittingham — introduced to the group by Simmons — isn’t wasting time expressing her opinion. “She likes to give s—, but she cannot take it,” Brittingham shouts about one of her castmates. “I’m sick of people like that!”

“Don’t kill anyone,” Locken tells herself at trailer’s end. “Jail’s not worth it, LeeAnne.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.