'You're Absolutely Disgusting!' The Real Housewives of Dallas See Red in the Season 3 Trailer

Everything’s bigger in Texas, especially the drama in the third season of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the hit Bravo show’s season 3 trailer. And if fans thought things were tense at the end of last season, they ain’t seen nothing yet.

Dallas Housewives Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott, and D’Andra Simmons are all returning for another round at the rodeo. And jumping back in the saddle this time will find them forming unlikely friendships, spreading acrimonious accusations and horsing around here and there.

The biggest shocker? Longtime enemies Locken and Hollman seem to have moved past their problems. “I do feel like you’ve changed,” Hollman tells her. “Maybe other people don’t, but I do.”

Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne Locken, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott, and D'Andra Simmons Tommy Garcia/Bravo

That doesn’t mean things are fine with Locken and Redmond. Though Locken remains determined to change her impulsive behavior with the help of meditation, she loses her cool a few times in the trailer.

“She can bang on a bowl all she wants but she’s toxic,” Redmond says.

“You’re an alcoholic, you’re a pain in my ass, and I’m not doing this anymore,” Locken claims.

Later, the two come face to face, with Locken touching her finger on Redmond’s chest.

Brandi Redmond and LeeAnne Locken Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Finger pointing seems to be a big problem this season. Locken and Simmons, once the closest of friends, also go at it. “Don’t put your f—ing finger in my g—— face,” Locken screams at Simmons, standing up in what looks like the beginning of a physical fight.

“I’m exhausted,” she screams. “My weave is exhausted. The panty liner on my underwear is exhausted.”

And Simmons’ friendship with Westcott also takes a turn from bad to worse, as Simmons grows closer to Redmond — the pair’s wild behavior leaving Westcott worried her reputation will be tainted.

“How dare you go near my family?” Westcott says, as Simmons calls her a liar. “You’re absolutely disgusting.”

Elsewhere this season, the cast travels to Copenhagen on vacation; Locken wonders why her fiancé Rich Emberlin is dragging his feet to set a date for their wedding; Redmond shocks the ladies by adopting a baby boy after years of fertility struggles; Simmons and Mamma D continue their power struggle over the family business; and Deuber opens a cutting edge laser center — before going skinny dipping with her husband in front of the entire cast.

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Aug. 15 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Not all caught up on the RHOD action? Bravo’s got you covered too. A “How They Got Here” special airs July 18 (at 10 p.m. ET).