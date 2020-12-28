Real Housewives of Dallas Star D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

"Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir," a rep for the reality star tells PEOPLE

D'Andra Simmons has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star is currently being treated at a coronavirus ward in a Texas hospital after her oxygen levels were found to be "borderline."

"D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," Simmons' rep, Kelly Brady, tells PEOPLE. "Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

Following her hospitalization, Jennifer Davis, a friend of the RHOD Housewives, sent well-wishes to Simmons on Instagram.

"Please pray for [D'Andra Simmons]," she wrote. "She has COVID, is in ICU on Oxygen."

On Saturday, Simmons, 50, shared a family photo on Instagram after celebrating Christmas.

"This year I’m extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household! Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all," she wrote. "I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"

A day prior, the reality star introduced her followers to her new puppy, Ruby Rose, while revealing that she recently underwent ankle replacement surgery.

"Christmas came early! Meet the newest addition to our family, Ruby Rose! I couldn’t have asked for a better present than a new baby #brusselsgriffon doggie!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the dog. "She will be keeping me company as I heal from my ankle replacement and foot surgery. Ruby truly couldn’t have come at a better time in my life!"