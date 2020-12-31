RHOD Star D'Andra Simmons Set to Be Released from Hospital After 'Improvement in Her Condition'

D'Andra Simmons is set to go home following a stay in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, PEOPLE reported that the Real Housewives of Dallas star was being treated at a coronavirus ward in a Texas hospital after her oxygen levels were found to be "borderline." Simmons' rep, Kelly Brady, now tells PEOPLE she is planning to be discharged after improvement in her condition.

"D'Andra is set to be released from the hospital today as she was able to sleep last night off of oxygen for the first time, and she will be receiving her last remdesivir treatment this afternoon," according to a statement. "The doctors plan to collect the last of the research data for the Regeneron trial study before the end of the day. They anticipate sending her home later today with oxygen in case she has any setbacks."

"The good news is she should be home in time to watch the sneak peek of RHOD season 5 this evening! Her family looks forward to celebrating the new season and the improvement in her condition together this evening."

Following her hospitalization, Jennifer Davis, a friend of the RHOD Housewives, sent well-wishes to Simmons on Instagram. "Please pray for [D'Andra Simmons]," she wrote earlier this week. "She has COVID, is in ICU on Oxygen."

On Saturday, Simmons, 50, shared a family photo on Instagram after celebrating Christmas.

"This year I'm extra thankful for my family, friends, and the two newest fur babies to join the Simmons-Lock household! Also, thank you to my #hotthubby @jeremytlock for my beautiful @chanelofficial bag! I guess I was a good girl after all," she wrote with the post. "I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful holiday. Merry Christmas!"

Simmons is set to star in the upcoming season of RHOD, which resumed filming in July amid the ongoing pandemic.