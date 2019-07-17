Real Housewives of Dallas Star Cary Deuber Announces New, Plastic Surgery-Focused Show

Cary Deuber may be stepping into a smaller role on The Real Housewives of Dallas, but she’s by no means done with reality TV.

The mother of three and certified registered first nurse assistant, 43, is launching her own series following the popular plastic surgery and laser center practice she shares with her husband, Dr. Mark Deuber, M.D..

Plump It Up, the working title for the series produced by Minted Media, will put Cary in the boss seat as she and her staff of all-star injectors — Sivan Perienta, RN, and Jenn Pilotte, RN — plump up the pretty faces of their clients at the Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center in Dallas, Texas.

Each episode will pull back the curtain on the drama happening at the practice, while capturing the daily transformations and instantaneous patient makeovers.

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes big injections, apparently. The Deuber’s booming injectables business brings in “$30,000 a day worth of injectables,” according to Perienta, Lemmon Avenue’s lead injector.

“Everybody wants Kim Kardashian’s jawline,” she said in a statement.

“And also Bella Hadid‘s cheeks, or Angelina Jolie’s lips,” Pilotte added.

Cary posted a video preview of the show to social media on Wednesday. No release date for the series has been announced yet.

Also on Wednesday, Bravo debuted the season 4 trailer for RHOD.

LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kameron Westcott, and D’Andra Simmons are all back for the new season, while Kary Brittingham — a mother of four from Guadalajara, Mexico and self-proclaimed “feisty” female who isn’t afraid to speak the truth — will be joining the group as a new Housewife.

The hit franchise will feature Cary too, though this time as a Friend of the Housewives. She had been with the show as a full-time Housewife since its premiere in 2016.

“Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center,” Cary told PEOPLE in a statement about her new role. “I’m also working on a new filmed project that I’m super excited about. Have no fear, you will see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

There’s one other thing Cary is balancing: family.

She shares three children with husband Mark Deuber: 6-year-old daughter Zuri as well as Lara, 19, and Gray, 22, both from Mark’s previous marriage.

The Real Housewives of Dallas premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.