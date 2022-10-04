'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards

Sutton Stracke and Denise Richards have reunited.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums shared a peek into their lunch outing in Malibu on Monday. The meal comes after Richards left the Bravo series in 2020 after just two seasons on the show.

"Love a good catch up! #housewives will be housewives," Stracke, 51, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Richards. "Thanks for lunch in Malibu."

Richards, 51, shared the same photo with her own caption. "Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up," she wrote. "Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift 😅… well.. let's do that slumber party with [Garcelle Beauvais]. That will be fun."

Though she didn't attend the lunch, Beauvais responded: "I'm in." Stracke added, "Yes to pajama party!!!"

Stracke caught up with a few other friends at a Stevie Nicks concert on Monday— including her former RHOBH costar Camille Meyer [formerly Grammer]. Meyer shared photos of the girls' night on Instagram.

As Richards departed the show in 2020, her former costar Brandi Glanville claimed she and Richards had an affair in 2019. Richards denied the claim — and denied cheating on her husband Aaron Phypers in any way.

Richards also found herself in the middle of a falling out with Lisa Rinna on the series. However, Richards previously debunked rumors that she's only return to Bravo if Rinna stepped away.

"That is not true. I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her," Richards told Jeff Lewis of SiriusXM in September. "I never said I wouldn't come back with her."

She added, "I will say this: Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, she can be really nasty, and so I think that's just something to know about with her being on the show."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Meanwhile, Stracke has found herself in drama on the latest season. In the latest season, she clashed with RHOBH newbie Diana Jenkins — who called Sutton "phony" among other things.

"You're phony. You are the fakest person I've ever met in my life, literally," Diana said. "By the way, also, you're boring. I could forgive everything. I can't forgive being boring. You are really boring."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.