RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Apologizes for Her Response to Dorit Kemsley's Robbery: 'It Was Wrong'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sutton Stracke attends 'A Parisian Night In LA' - New SUTTON Collection Showcase at SUTTON on November 10, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Dorit Kemsley attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA)

Sutton Stracke understands her comments about Dorit Kemsley's terrifying home invasion didn't akcnowledge the devastation of her costar's experience.

PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 premiere saw Stracke, 50, make a controversial comparison between trivial business issues and Kemsley's harrowing robbery. And even before the episode drops on Wednesday, Stracke has already owned up and apologized for what she said.

"It was wrong," Stracke told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, it was wrong and my brain just wasn't in the moment, I think. And I think when your brain isn't in the moment, that is being insensitive. That's basically the definition."

Seeing the LAPD footage of the invasion helped put the severity of the situation into perspective for Stracke. Shortly after the incident, Stracke told ET it was "a hard thing" not only for Kemsley, 45, but also for the entire RHOBH cast.

"I said, 'How can you still get through this?' And she said, 'I have to as a mother,'" said Stracke, recalling her conversation with Kemsley. "And that's when I totally understood, because as a mother you have to put on your strong face, and I got it. That's what you do as a mother: You get up and act strong and go on with your daily life, and I'm. .. so impressed by her."

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's premiere, Stracke speaks with Kyle Richards after hearing Kemsley was held at gunpoint in her home in Encino, California.

Richards, 53, points out how "terrifying" the robbery was, but Stracke says, "I've been putting out fires all day today, too. But it might just be that kind of day."

As Stracke explains that she was having trouble bringing a French designer into L.A. for her business event, Richards says that Stracke's issues can't compare to what Kemsley endured.

But Stracke disagrees: "It's all relative. I mean, I wasn't held at gunpoint. I'm sorry."

In October, male intruders invaded Kemsley's home as her two children were asleep. She was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $1 million in valuables. Her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was in London at the time but hopped on a flight home after hearing the news.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the incident, Kemsley said it's "something that's truly affected" her.

"There's deep, deep trauma," she told PEOPLE (the TV Show) at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in December. "I am taking day by day, but I'm doing therapy and doing all of the things I need to do to try to come up on the other side."

Kemsley later said on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap that the home invasion will "absolutely" be discussed on RHOBH's new season.

"We had just started filming when it happened," she said in January. "Because of the outcome and my kids not knowing what had happened, it was very important for me that normal life resumed. It was also important that, you know, the robbers, they can take all the material things but you don't want to feel like they take your livelihood."