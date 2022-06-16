RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Joins 'Bestie' Jennifer Tilly for Chucky Season 2: 'Cat's Outta The Bag'
Sutton Stracke is a real doll — and now she's costarred with one of horror's most famous dolls.
Stracke and Jennifer Tilly both announced on Thursday that the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will make an appearance in season 2 of Syfy's Chucky.
Stracke, 50, shared an Instagram photo of her sitting in her official chair while on set in Toronto as she thanked series creator Don Mancini for including her in the episode.
"I'm not quite sure how to thank @realdonmancini for this opportunity!" Stracke wrote. "Thank you for allowing me into this amazing world. And getting to work with one of my besties @jennifertilly and see her incredible talent. #chuckytvseries#chucky 🩸"
Tilly, who plays Tiffany Valentine on the show, also shared the development with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
"Cat's outta the bag 🐱," wrote Tilly, 63. "Very special episode of #chuckyseason2 coming up starring @realjoeypants, @megtillyauthor, @suttonstracke, @nappo.tony and @ginagershon"
The episode reunites Tilly with her Bound costars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano for the first time since the 1996 film, according to Mancini's Instagram.
In another long overdue collaboration, Tilly will also share the screen for the first time with her Academy Award-nominated sister Meg.
Chucky continues the famous '80s and '90s horror film series' tale about a red-headed Good Guy doll that's possessed by the spirit of a homicidal maniac all while finding love with Tiffany Valentine and wreaking havoc on an unsuspecting New Jersey neighborhood.
Chucky season 2 is expected to premiere in 2022.