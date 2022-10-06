'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna

"You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it," Kathy Hilton tells Lisa Rinna in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

Published on October 6, 2022 06:00 PM

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are reunited and, turns out, it doesn't feel so good!

PEOPLE can exclusively share the season 12 reunion trailer, which sees Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna gather together again to rehash the drama from the past 21 episodes.

It was a three-part reunion that garnered headlines well before editing even began.

For one, Jenkins wasn't present in person, filming her segment remotely after testing positive for COVID before the taping in early September.

Host Andy Cohen also teased in the weeks since filming wrapped that things were so tense, the cast didn't even pose together for a cast photo afterwards — a Housewives first!

Judging from the trailer, it's clear why. There are several face-offs, with accusations and finger pointing flying from both sides of the couch.

"I'm really not okay right now," an emotional Richards tells Cohen at the top of the trailer, which kicks off at the end of the reunion. "I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

Rewinding the drama, we learn those tears have to do with the ongoing conflict between Rinna and Richards' sister (and Friend of the Housewives) Kathy Hilton, regarding what Hilton did or did not say during their cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Rinna has claimed in previous episodes this season that Hilton had a meltdown and spewed language so hateful about Richards and the other Beverly Hills Housewives that Rinna had to lock herself in her room. But although Hilton later apologized for her behavior, she seems to go on the offense again Rinna, questioning her credibility.

"You fight with everybody," Hilton says, referencing Rinna's former feuds from season's past with RHOBH alums including her sister, Kim Richards. "What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on."

"You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it," she adds.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

The mother of Paris and Nicky also questions whether Rinna surfaced her off-camera rant in an effort to save her job. "You wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up," she quips.

But Rinna doesn't appear to be backing down. "I was f---ing abused by Kathy Hilton," Rinna says, sticking to her story.

All this leaves Richards at a crossroads.

"I need to end up in a better place with here with her than when she came," she says about her sister. "Look where we are right now."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

Also in the trailer, the Housewives discuss more hot topics from the season, including the controversial way the women handled Kung Minkoff's eating disorder and online attacks against Beauvais' 14-year-old son — comments the former Real host explains she believes one of the women in the group was behind.

Cohen questions Rinna's social media rants, too, calling them "disastrous" while asking if Girardi was "her own worst enemy" while defending herself this season when the hot topic of her $750,000 earrings were brought up.

"You were out of control," Kyle tells Girardi, who insists, "I was not out of control, I was angry."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>
bravo

There's also at least one bombshell revelation when Girardi reveals that before Dorit Kemsley met her husband PK, he approached Girardi and asked her if she was "in porn."

"I don't think I even know that!" says Kemsley.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

