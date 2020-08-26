The explosive season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Sept. 2

RHOBH Reunion: Kyle Richards Accuses Garcelle Beauvais of Not Paying $5K She Pledged to Her Charity

The season 10 reunion trailer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in — and the claws are out!

Just when you thought the franchise couldn't get any more explosive, it appears the ladies will continue to throw shade at each other in the three-part special — and no one, including new Housewife Garcelle Beauvais, is safe.

As viewers recall, Garcelle, 53, and OG cast member Kyle Richards have butt heads this season. While attempting to talk out their issues, Kyle, 51, accuses Garcelle of allegedly not paying $5,000 she promised to donate to her charity.

"You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid!" Kyle tells Garcelle in the teaser.

"What?!" Garcelle, clearly shocked, asks as host Andy Cohen looks surprised.

Earlier in the clip, Kyle expresses confusion over her issues with Garcelle, saying: "I only said nice things about you."

"Kyle, stop," Garcelle replies. "I've seen your tweets!"

Garcelle previously said Kyle was the "least welcoming" to her out of all the other Housewives.

Kyle and Dorit Kemsley also get into it, with the Halloween star telling the swimwear (and Buca di Beppo room) designer, "You've been coming for me all season, Dorit!"

"You wanted to take credit for my fashion show," Kyle says.

Lisa Rinna calls Denise Richards — whose alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville dominated the season — out for lying. (Denise has repeatedly denied the affair.)

"You guys are so vicious, you really are," Denise, 49, tells her costars. "It's actually kind of mean."

"Oh f------- shut up," Lisa, 57, fires back. "Denise, you lie, lie, lie."

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also addresses her issues with Denise, saying: "You actually said you said way worse things about me."

"According to who? Brandi?" Denise says back. (In the episode "Kiss and Tell," Brandi told Kyle and Teddi that Denise had been talking about them behind their backs.)

"You!" Teddi fires back as Kyle, Lisa and Erika Girardi all chime in to agree in the trailer.

"I can't!" Erika says while laughing.

Denise later confronts Andy, accusing him of trying to "discredit this."

"I'm showing all sides," Andy asserts, prompting Erika, 49, to say: "Except Brandi's side."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion Bravo/Instagram

"I feel like the coverup is worse than the crime," Lisa says.

"If you want to play this game we can do it," Denise later tells Lisa, who interprets the comment as a threat."

"Are you threatening me?" Lisa asks.

At one point in the trailer, Garcelle stands up for Denise, telling Lisa, "All you do is attack her every time you see her."

Dorit, 44, also defends the Wild Things star.

"I don't think Denise is trying to make anyone look like a-------," Dorit tells the women. However, Erika disagrees.

"She already did!" Erika says.

The trailer ends with Denise abruptly leaving the taping in tears after Lisa says, "The whole f------ world knows about Denise's husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman."

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Garcelle called filming the reunion "stressful."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"It took me two solid days to shake it. It really did," she said. "I mean, because I've never been in that situation. I keep saying to my friends, if I don't like someone, then they're not in my life. But with this show, you can not like someone, but then you have to hang out with them. Which, you know, we're grown-ups, we can do."

"It was 13 hours, so even though we're all in our own homes — since I hadn't done it before — it doesn't take away any less stress because you're not with everybody there," she continued. "It was still stressful, 13 hours is a long time."

Brandi, 47, was not present for the reunion taping but said she would be filming a one-on-one with Andy.