Dorit Kemsley Breaks Down Recalling Robbery in RHOBH Premiere: 'I Don't Want to Be Scared Anymore'

"I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids," Dorit Kemsley said

Dorit Kemsley is opening up about a traumatic experience in the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 premiere.

In October, male intruders invaded her home in Encino, California, while her two children were asleep. Dorit, 45, was held at gunpoint and robbed of nearly $1 million in valuables. Though her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was in London at the time, he returned home shortly after hearing the news.

Wednesday's premiere episode saw the Bravo star recounting the scary incident shortly after it occurred. She broke down in tears while at Kyle Richards' Bel-Air home for dinner with Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi. (Garcelle Beauvais joined them later in the evening.)

Dorit explained that while her children normally sleep in bed with her when PK is out of town, the reality star moved her 6-year-old daughter, Phoenix, to her own room after being "jetlagged" and "tired" from their recent trip. But as she settled in bed alone, she suddenly heard commotion occurring in her home.

"All the sudden, I hear the door open. And I thought [it was] my kids. And then, I don't see them," she recalled. "So I get out of my bed and that's when I saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down [and said], 'Get down on the f---ing ground. I'm going to f---ing kill you.'"

Dorit said the intruder then put a gun to her head as she was hunched over, sobbing. Pleading with one of the men, she said: "Please, please. I have little babies. Please, I'm a mother. Please, I beg of you. My kids need me."

"I was begging and begging and the other guy's going, 'Just f---ing kill her! Just f---ing kill her!'" she added.

One of the men then told Dorit to lead them to where the valuables were in the home. At the time, she "stayed very, very calm" and pleaded with them to not let her children see what was happening.

"All I could think in my head was, I have to do anything to save these kids," she told the cameras later through tears. "They need their mommy. Don't hurt them. Don't hurt me."

Dorit Kemsley Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Dorit later told the group that she didn't think she'd make it out alive.

"I thought, This is it. I'm going to die. He's going to pull the trigger. And then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids," she said. "I have to figure out a way to move on."

After hearing the harrowing story, Erika advised her friend to "go to therapy." All the ladies agreed they'd "be there" for Dorit "every step of the way."

At one point, Dorit began to panic after hearing Kyle's dogs barking, which made her think there could be an intruder outside. Dorit then burst into tears as the women tried to calm her down.

"I don't want to be scared anymore," she said while hugging Erika, 50.

Dorit continued to provide additional details after Garcelle, 55, arrived. The Dorit X Nektaria designer said that after the intruders raided her home for 20 minutes, she advised them to "get out now" while they could since they already "took a lot."

Even though they stole many "irreplaceable" items, Dorit requested that they leave behind her cell phone. They left the mobile device by the front gate and she then contacted the police, who were at her home until 4 a.m.

"I will always thank God for protecting me and the kids. I don't care about the material stuff," she said in a confessional. "I don't care. I never will."

PK, 54, then arrived at Kyle's home first thing after touching down from London. While trying to discuss the incident, he immediately broke down in tears.

P.K. Kemsley, Dorit Kemsley Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I can't stand the fact that I wasn't there," said PK as Kyle, 53, added, "You know what, PK? I have a feeling that maybe it's probably better [that you weren't]."

As Dorit and PK prepared to leave Kyle's home, the businessman realized he left his cell phone inside. As he went to go get it, Dorit erupted with tears as she waited for him to return. She then repeatedly kept telling herself that she was "okay."