Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Season 11 Cast

The entrepreneur and mom of two is married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest diamond-holder is... Crystal Kung Minkoff!

The entrepreneur and mom of two is set to join the franchise for its upcoming 11th season, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The new Housewife is married to Rob Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King movie. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and share son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5. They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in September.

"13 years ago we got married. Best decision I've ever made," Crystal, 35, captioned a photo of the two on their wedding day.

Rob, 58, also marked the occasion on Instagram. "13 years ago she said, 'I do.' How lucky can one guy be?" he captioned his post.

The filmmaker also directed The Haunted Mansion, Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2 among others. Crystal is the founder of Real Coco, a company that offers coconut products, including coffee creamer, water, milk and chips.

Crystal joins the cast after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards' exits.

Teddi, 39, announced in September that after three seasons on the show, her contract had not been renewed. She joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017.

"Of course I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," she said on Instagram. "Because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

"That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she continued, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

Also in September, a rep for Denise, 49, confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH after two seasons.

A source close to Denise told PEOPLE that she was looking forward to spending more quality time with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, Eloise, 9, Lola Rose, 15, and Sam, 16, following her departure from the show.

Her exit came after a tumultuous season during which Brandi Glanville alleged on-camera that the two had affair, which Denise has repeatedly denied.