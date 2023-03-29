Annemarie Wiley, Wife of NFL Star Marcellus Wiley, Filming for New Season of 'RHOBH' : Sources

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have found its newest diamond!

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE the Bravo reality show has been filming with Annemarie Wiley, a 40-year-old nurse anesthesiologist, mother of four and wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley.

"She's hilarious," one insider says of the star, who will debut in the reality show's upcoming 13th season, shooting now. "She's got such a lovable personality, lives an active, full life and is married to a great husband with an adorable family life. She's a hard-working mom. She's going to be a great fit."

Bravo has not confirmed any official casting for the upcoming season.

But Annemarie — who's mom to son Marcellus Jr., 7, and daughters Ariya Jayne, 4, Alivia Marie, 3, and Marcellus Sr.'s 24-year-old daughter Morocca Alise from a previous relationship — has been touting her seemingly new diamond status on social media.

On March 25, Annemarie shared a photo of herself seemingly snapped before filming, adding a series of diamond emoji to her caption.

"💎 Step outside of your comfort zone," she wrote. "💎 Try new things. 💎 Don't turn down novel experiences. 💎 Never stop growing. 💎 And most importantly, SMILE through it all! 😉."

"HERE WE GO…💃🏽" she said.

The post was liked by a number of Annemarie's castmates, including Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards — who insiders say lives near Annemarie and will likely be bringing her on the show. Alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also sent love.

Notably disengaged were Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke, though they're back for another season.

And several more faces will be making cameos, including former Housewives Denise Richards, Kim Richards and Camille Grammer, who've all filmed guest spots in recent weeks. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey also popped up (she returns to RHOA for the upcoming season too). And Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen was snapped at a party hosted by Beauvais.

Bravo fans know this won't be the first show on that network where Marcellus has appeared. Years before he wed Annamarie in 2014, the athlete — who played for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars during his 10 years in the NFL — he showed up in a season 5 episode of Millionaire Matchmaker in 2011.

Season 13 of RHOBH is still in production. No release date has been announced yet.