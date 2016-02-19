Lisa Rinna Remembers Dad on 1-Month Anniversary of His Death: 'Grief Is Surreal'

It’s been a month since Lisa Rinna‘s beloved father died, and the actress is still reeling from the loss.

“My Daddy passed away one month ago today. Hard day,” she tweeted Thursday. “I remember my dads hands so clearly. Grief is……surreal.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s dad Frank died Jan. 21. He was 93.

My Daddy passed away one month ago today. Hard day. — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 18, 2016

I remember my dads hands so clearly. Grief is……surreal. — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 18, 2016

Rinna, 52, announced the sad news on Instagram, later reflecting on her heartbreak on her Bravo blog.

“He was surrounded by love as he drifted away, and I will be forever grateful that I was able to be with him as we said goodbye,” she wrote. “I got to say all the things one doesn’t always get the chance to say before a loved one passes. I am very grateful for that.”

