RHOBH: Kyle Richards Questions Whether Sutton Stracke Doesn't 'Care' That Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed

"You acted like you didn't give a s---," Kyle Richards said to Sutton Stracke on Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continued the narrative surrounding Dorit's robbery in more ways than one. But things intensified when Kyle, 53, confronted Sutton, 50, about her previous comments on the incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the season 12 premiere, Sutton equated her work crisis to Dorit's home invasion. The incident in question involved three intruders robbing Dorit, 45, at gunpoint in October. At the time, the designer's children were asleep and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was in London but returned home shortly after.

Kyle called Sutton's reaction to the situation "very strange" since their friend "had her life threatened."

"I don't know if this is a new you or a side of you I didn't know, I don't know. I just know that you seem a little off," Kyle said. "Something is up."

As Sutton denied such claims, Kyle countered, "You acted like you didn't give a s---."

"That's not true and you know it and stop it," said Sutton as Kyle replied, "No, I'm not. I'm telling you the truth, I'm telling you the truth."

Sutton then explained that she doesn't "deal well" with guns and burglaries, to which Kyle argued that "nobody does." But Sutton went on to elaborate on the reasons she is particularly triggered by those things.

"My house was broken into when I was 14 years old, so there's that. My father shot himself in the head, so there's that," she said. "Is this what you want?"

Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley Credit: Dave Benett/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kyle then said in response, "Sutton, it's not about you right now. I'm sorry. And you're doubling down, which is really freaking me out."

"How can you be so insensitive?" Kyle continued. "I don't know that you're just so wrapped up in your own world that you're not even listening or you just don't care."

"What was I supposed to do, Kyle?" asked Sutton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In concluding her point, Kyle said she wanted to confront Sutton because the controversial comments have been "bothering" her. The actress also addressed her concerns with Sutton in a confessional.

"A part of me wants to say, 'I know that Sutton's not like this, I know her to be better than that,'" she told the cameras. "But another side of me is thinking to myself, When someone shows you who they are, believe them."

Elsewhere in the episode, Dorit and PK spoke privately about the aftermath of the burglary. The pair both agreed that they are "lucky" things didn't turn out much worse.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Says She's 'Feeling Blessed' for Her Family's Safety After Home Invasion

PK then praised his wife, saying he's "so proud" of how she's handled herself.

"I mean, how you handled this, I'm so f---ing proud of you, I can't even tell you," he said. "You're so, so tough. You're tougher than me."

Dorit replied, "You know, going out and getting dressed up and working, I want to. I want to laugh, I want to smile, I want to be happy."

But PK said the pair "need to go forward."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS The cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"If we don't, then those home invaders, they win," PK said as Dorit added, "Totally."

Fans also got to meet new cast member Diana Jenkins, who has a connection to another headline-making robbery. She recalled being present around the time Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

"You know, I was with Kim in Paris when she got robbed," she said. "Yeah, I left the day before because I kept saying, 'I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe.'"