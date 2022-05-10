RHOBH: Kyle Richards Is Appalled When Sutton Stracke Compares Work Issues to Dorit Kemsley's Robbery

"Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend?" Kyle asks about Sutton in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's RHOBH season 12 premiere

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the new season, Kyle Richards is very emotional after hearing that Dorit, 45, was held at gunpoint in her own home. Because of this, Sutton Stracke visits Kyle, 53, at her home to help lift her spirits.

Upon greeting a tear-filled Kyle at the door, Sutton says, "Aw, it's going to make me cry!"

"My allergies are so bad, so I look like I've been crying," she continues. "Guess what I found in my car? Cookies from yesterday!"

As the pair sat down to discuss what went down, Kyle points out how "terrifying" the situation is.

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards Credit: Courtesy Bravo

"[Dorit was] begging for her life," she says. "I was on the phone with [her husband] PK, who was bawling."

Sutton then explains how she has been "putting out fires all day" as well. Asked specifically what she has been going through, Sutton says immigration officials have been difficult as she's tried to bring in a French designer for her business.

Kyle doesn't see how Sutton's dilemma equates to what Dorit and her family just went through, noting, "that doesn't seem like a fire."

Sutton counters, "Well, it is for me and my business and what I'm trying to do."

Kyle Richards Credit: Courtesy Bravo

Kyle says she "was expecting" for her costar to share a more drastic issue, though Sutton believes that "it's all relative." Sutton then says, "I mean, I wasn't held at gunpoint. I'm sorry."

"You know, it's been a weird day, a weird morning," she adds. "It's like out of a movie."

Kyle still can't get on board with Sutton's sentiment. With that in mind, the Halloween Kills actress says in a confessional, "What is wrong with you?"

"Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend?" Kyle continues to tell the cameras. "Oh yeah, 'Let me hear about your problems.'"

Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley Credit: Dave Benett/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Three male intruders invaded the Kemsleys' home in Encino Hills, California, in October. Her two children were asleep as she was held at gunpoint and robbed of some of her valuables. The reality star's husband was in London at the time of the incident but flew home upon hearing the news.

Dorit later opened up about the "terrifying ordeal" on Instagram, saying that "no parent or person should ever have to experience" what she had.

"My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible," she wrote. "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work with through the trauma. I'm so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support."