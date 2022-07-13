Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kyle Richards previously came under fire after laughing at Erika Girardi drunkenly cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards Has Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais for Her Reaction to Erika Girardi Cursing at Her Son

Kyle Richards has tried to make things right with Garcelle Beauvais.

Kyle in particular drew backlash from fans across social media for her reaction. But she has since reached out to apologize to The Real alum, 55.

"Just so you know, I felt terrible watching that scene. That's why I don't want to watch the show right now, personally, because I never, ever, ever should have commented on something that I didn't see," she said on Tuesday while participating in a live stream for Amazon Prime Day.

"You'd think after 12 years I would know better, but we screwed up — I did. I messed up. My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle," she continued. "But I didn't put that in my Instagram Stories when I was explaining because honestly, when I apologized, it was genuine and I felt like it was personal between us and I didn't want to do that and go tell everybody because that was for Garcelle, not for everyone else. But I'm saying it now because a lot of people don't think I apologized to her, but my husband and I did immediately. And that's all I'm going to say about that."

In the controversial moment from Erika, the "XXPEN$IVE" singer — who was in attendance for Garcelle's birthday party — repeatedly told Jax to "get the f--- out of here." This was after she hit on Garcelle's eldest son Oliver, asking him about doing a threesome with his wife.

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kyle later discussed the moment with Mauricio, 52, as well as Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley, saying it's "not funny but it is funny."

"I think it's great that she did that," Mauricio added through laughter.

As Kyle addressed her response on her Instagram Story, she said she "had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well."

"When I said it's not funny but it's funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not," she wrote. "I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that. We are all parents and certainly wouldn't want anyone speaking to any of our children like that."

She continued: "Until Mexico, we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing. I think while focusing on that the more important issue was being minimalized."

Kyle, who also drew backlash for dismissing Sutton Stracke's miscarriage revelation, added that she "felt absolutely terrible watching these clips" thereafter.

Kyle Richards attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV); Sutton Stracke attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV) Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Emma McIntyre/Getty

When Garcelle caught wind of Kyle's initial response, she told a Twitter user she "never saw this scene" until they shared it with her. Garcelle also added an angry face emoji to her tweet.

In addition, the Coming 2 America actress posted a tribute to her three sons on Instagram.

"This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid," she wrote alongside a photo of her children. "You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don't deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs 💙💙💙"

