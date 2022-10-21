Kathy Hilton made a bold declaration about her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Hilton has expressed interest in returning to the Bravo hit for its upcoming 13th season — as long as producers comply with a major ultimatum: Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi must go.

"I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [was different]. If it was completely the same, absolutely not," Hilton, 63, told TMZ in a video posted on Friday. "I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple speak up, but most of them, they're not being the most authentic self when they're pushed up to the wall and they're afraid of what those two bullies [might do] because they're capable of anything, Erika and Lisa."

Hilton also believes that Rinna, 59, and Girardi, 51, are "desperate for a storyline."

"They'll throw anybody under the bus," she said. "I said a few weeks ago, 'You watch. They're all going to start turning on each other.' And that started happening yesterday."

When asked if she'd reconciled with Rinna, Hilton answered, "No."

Tension started boiling between Hilton and Rinna when the cast embarked on a trip to Aspen for season 12. At the time, Hilton had a meltdown while out with most of the group at a local club, and Rinna claimed she made horrible comments about the entire cast, including sister Kyle Richards, privately after the club fiasco.

Rinna later said she was so "shook" by the situation that she locked herself in her bedroom to get away from Hilton.

Richards, 53, later accepted Hilton's apology, but Rinna couldn't let it go.

"I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it with me," Rinna said in a previous episode. "You can have your tears. You can do what you're going to do but you did what you did and you're not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now."

She continued, "If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people and we'll go there if you want to."

The drama between Hilton and Rinna will soon be addressed in third final installment of RHOBH's season 12 reunion.

In a sneak peek, Rinna claimed that Hilton "abused" her, then Hilton accused Rinna of wanting the drama to unfold on screen because her "contract was coming up."

"You are the biggest bully in Hollywood," Hilton said, "and everyone knows it."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.