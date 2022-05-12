Erika Girardi filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage

RHOBH's Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi

Erika Girardi will always cherish the relationship she had with her now-estranged husband Tom Girardi.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was asked ahead of Wednesday's season 12 premiere whether she misses being married to the former attorney and responded, "Of course."

"I miss the Tom before he was ill," she told Page Six. "I miss the fun, bright, intelligent person that really liked to have a good time and was magic. I miss that, of course. But we all get old and we all come to this place in our life, and he's here."

Erika, 50, filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. Shortly after submitting the paperwork, the exes found themselves entangled in legal controversy, including a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling money intended to go to Boeing plane crash victims' families. (Erika has repeatedly denied having any part in Tom's legal controversies.)

At the same time, Tom's health has been declining. Amid his battle with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease, the 82-year-old was placed under a temporary conservatorship in February 2021 that was made permanent that July.

He is currently living in a "skilled nursing facility" where he is receiving 24-hour care.

Erika and Tom's divorce has yet to be finalized. However, the Bravo star said this week that dissolving her marriage is not currently a priority.

"The divorce is kind of on the very bottom of my list of important things that are legal issues," she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

"[I wish the women understood] the complexity of this situation," she continued. "That it's not going to be wrapped up in two seconds, that it's going to take a long time. I don't think anyone on this cast understands how many layers there are to a law firm, to a marriage, to partnerships, to things like that. That perhaps the people are not looking in the right place, they need to look at those who actually worked there. I am not a lawyer. And that's where the attention needs to be."

Erika added that while she is "not dating anyone," she is "having some good contact."

"I'm thankful for that. Thankful," she said. "You know, sex is a good stress reliever. I think some of the women on here ought to have more sex. Make them nicer."